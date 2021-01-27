TRAVERSE CITY — Classic Motor Sports and a classic motorcycle brand will end a relationship of six decades.
Classic Motor Sports “will no longer represent the Harley-Davidson brand effective March 1,” according to a joint release. The agreement will end Harley-Davidson’s association of 30 years with Classic Motor Sports and of more than 60 years with Traverse City.
Don Pishney, who co-owns Classic Motor Sports, 3939 S. Blue Star Drive, with his wife, Nancy, said the decision to end the association with the iconic brand was a mutual one.
“It’s the right thing to do at the right time,” he said.
Classic Motor Sports will continue to service and sell parts for Harley-Davidson after March 1. But Classic Motor Sports will no longer sell new motorcycles or do warranty service work on Harley-Davidsons.
Don Pishney said Harley-Davidson came to Traverse City in the 1960s to Wikle’s Cycles. An online edition of “American Motorcycling” magazine dated June 1961 lists Wikle Harley-Davidson Sales on Cedar Run Road and owner Ron Wikle.
He said the dealership was purchased by Kent Walton in the early 1980s. Don Pishney said he constructed the building that houses Classic Motor Sports in the mid-1980s and the Pishneys bought the business from Walton in 1991.
Don Pishney said it will be a sad day when the association between Traverse City and Harley-Davidson comes to an end, both on a personal and professional level.
“After you’ve done something for 30 years, of course,” he said. “I’ve been riding a Harley since about the time Wikle became a dealer in the ‘60s. I go back a long way with Harley. That’s the emotional side of things. The business side is different.”
Don Pishney said he doesn’t believe Harley-Davidson will have a dealer in Traverse City after March 1.
An email request to Harley-Davidson in Milwaukee was not returned, but the press release Classic Motor Sports issued was approved by Harley-Davidson.
The release said the motorcycle manufacturer “has agreed to repurchase the H-D franchise from Classic Motor Sports in Traverse City. Until March 1, Classic Motor Sports will continue to offer H-D products and will have dealer support from Harley-Davidson.”
While Classic Motor Sports soon will no longer carry new Harley-Davidson products, the release said the Traverse City company “will continue its full-line dealership representation of Polaris, Yamaha, Kawasaki and John Deere as well as numerous aftermarket parts, accessory and riding gear specialty brands.”
Don Pishney said the industry growth the last decade has been in off-road vehicles, particularly side-by-side models. New licensed street motorcycle sales have been on the decline, he added.
“Classic Motor Sports will continue to increase its emphasis on used street motorcycles, new and used off-road vehicles, and related accessories, parts and service of all motor sport vehicles,” the release said.
According to the release, “Classic Motor Sports, its employees and its sponsored (Harley Owners Group) HOG Chapter have supported many local charities including the Father Fred Foundation, Women’s Resource Center, Make a Wish and Muscular Dystrophy, raising hundreds of thousands of dollars for their programs and participants over the past 30 years.”
But the release said Classic Motor Sports “and its employees intend to carry on this tradition.”
Classic Motor Sports is open from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Friday and 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday.
More information on Classic Motor Sports is available at www.classictc.com as well on social media.
