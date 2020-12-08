TRAVERSE CITY — A technology app took home the top prize at TCNewTech's final Pitch Night competition of 2020.
Claraphone was selected by the online audience as the top vote getter on Dec. 1.
According to a release, Claraphone is "real-time accent clarifying software." The app "preserves your voice while converting your accent, so your speech sounds clear and natural."
Claraphone's app can be used on a mobile device or a desktop and is Application Programming Interface (API) compatible with teleconferencing platforms, according to the release.
Founder and CEO Ganna Tymko made the pitch for Claraphone. The start-up beat out four others for the $500 cash prize, sponsored by Aurora Consulting.
The other four finalists, with descriptions from TCNewTech, at the Dec. 1 event were:
- Diane Wang of Refermejob, an online platform to help less-experienced job-hunting professionals get information interviews and job referrals with verified company insiders.
- Holly McPherson of Virtual Office Agent, a company with a team of virtual assistants with a broad array of skills to offer administrative and marketing services, from email management to personal assistance to bookkeeping to cold sales and social media marketing.
- Kim Lavine of Heugenis, a digital health company bringing a patent-pending non-drug treatment to 46 million people globally suffering from Alzheimer's.
- Nate VerBerkmoes of The South of the Straits Show, a virtual reality concert in real-time integrated with social media profiles for avatars.
The event was live streamed on TCNewTech's YouTube and Facebook.
Each of the competitors had five minutes to pitch their startup to the online-only audience in an effort to seek funding. Presentations were followed by a five-minute question-and-answer session.
The online audience had two minutes to vote via text message for the winner.
The first TCNewTech Pitch Night of 2021 is scheduled for Jan. 5. To apply for the event, go to https://tcnewtech.org/pitch/.
More information on TCNewTech is available at https://tcnewtech.org/ or by emailing Jennifer Szunko at executivedirector@tcnewtech.org.
