TRAVERSE CITY — The Great Lakes Fishery Commission and other project partners want an agreement with Traverse City laying out some basics for a bidirectional fish passageway planned for the Boardman River.
The GLFC plans to build FishPass, which aims to let desirable fish through and keep unwanted species out. The agency is partnering with several others on the $18-million to $22-million structure that would replace the Union Street Dam.
City commissioners on Monday could approve a memorandum of understanding between the GLFC, the Grand Traverse Band of Ottawa and Chippewa Indians and the Michigan Department of Natural Resources.
The 10-year agreement aims to lay out a framework of who’s responsible for what in terms of operating and maintaining FishPass, support its mission and ease cooperation and communication between entities.
The agreement, along with confirming the Union Street Dam as the project site, would establish the governance via advisory board and outlines the various structures to be built. Those include research elements like the fish-sorting channel and the equipment within, non-research elements like the pedestrian bridge and amphitheater, and dam elements like the labrynth weir.
Fundraising is largely up to the GLFC, according to the agreement.
Future accords are needed, including an operations and maintenance agreement, according to the memorandum. Another, called the management authorities agreement, would “define procedures for the development of Fish Community Objectives within the Boardman (Ottaway) watershed,” and would be between the DNR and tribe.
The memorandum of understanding also leaves room for future, unspecified agreements.
Proponents say it’s a project that could solve global problems concerning invasive species damaging sprawling watersheds.
But it has stirred considerable local controversy and opposition.
Skeptics don’t think it’s worth the risk and are wary of the potential of allowing steelhead upstream — these fish could outcompete the river’s brook trout.
Others don’t like the design and think it’s ugly, too concrete-happy or another step toward the commercialization of a natural resource.
The DNR pledged not to let salmon or steelhead upriver for 10 years once FishPass is built, according to a department position statement. The department also agreed to weigh habitat science and input from tribal partners, angler groups and the public to decide on fisheries management goals once that 10-year period is up.
The agenda also includes:
- A zoning ordinance amendment aimed at bulking up protections for the city’s tree canopy;
- A definition of hospitality houses that would allow for rentals catered to medical patients’ families or medical facility staff.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.