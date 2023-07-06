SUTTONS BAY — The Leelanau County winery and private residence that was owned by Madonna’s father are for sale.
Established in 1995, Ciccone Vineyard and Winery at 10343 E. Hilltop Road in Suttons Bay features a total of 78.37 acres across three parcels.
Asking price for the 7,750-square-foot tasting room, winery, historic barn and event space and a 3,520-square-foot private residence is $4.925 million, according to a release from the Blake Bernard Group and HomeWaters Commercial Real Estate.
“Ciccone is a large estate established in 1995 with a strong brand in an ideal location, picturesque property and unobstructed views of Grand Traverse Bay from many vantage points,” the release said. “This trophy opportunity is completely turn-key with a successful wine and event business, as well as a winemaker’s home or bed and breakfast accommodations.”
Ciccone Vineyard was started by Silvio (Tony) and Joan Ciccone. Tony Ciccone is the father of pop singer Madonna.
With Ciccone still acting as a consultant, the vineyard operations have “been passed on to his children,” according to its website.
The Ciccone children involved in the business include Mario as the vineyard manager, Paula as a winemaker, and daughter Jennifer, who “has joined the team to assist her father and continues to oversee the dream that he and Joan have created.”
“Ciccone is an incredible property, primed and ready for the next steward to continue the vision, or make it their own,” Bernard said in the release. “There are many value-add opportunities throughout the property as well, making this Leelanau gem a solid investment.”
The property has 13 acres of planted grapes with the possibility of 10 more acres, according to the listing. The current planting is “primarily cool-climate vinifera grapes with a percentage of non cool-climate vinifera and hybrids planted as well,” according to the release. “The soils are classified primarily as loam which is a mixture of clay, sand and silt, and benefits from the qualities of these 3 different textures, favoring water retention, air circulation, drainage and fertility.”
The estate-grown grapes are produced and bottled on-site, the listing said. Ciccone Vineyard and Winery has more than 700 wine club members.
The property for sale includes an historic barn used for events. The property has a total permitted event capacity of 300 people, according to the release.
Built in 1990, the private estate features a five-bedroom, 4½-bathroom house on 2 acres. The listing says the home “has multiple potential uses including bed and breakfast, event guest space,” but could also be “perfectly positioned to oversee the entire Ciccone operation.”
More details on the property are available at www.nomiwineryforsale.com.
