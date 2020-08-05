TRAVERSE CITY — The COVID-19 pandemic threw one too many curveballs at a Chum’s Corner business owner.
It added up to the permanent closure of the consignment store “Small Wonders, Curvaceous and Curvaceous Bridal” after 11 years in operation.
“The shutdown really, really killed us,” owner Julie Light said.
Light opened Sept. 1, 2009 in Interlochen as Curvaceous, a store for women’s clothing with an emphasis on plus-sizes. The business moved to its current location in February of 2010 when Light purchased a consignment store for children’s clothing at U.S. 31 South.
There was a vacancy next door, so Light put in an entrance and slid Curvaceous in right next to Small Wonders. Curvaceous Bridal became its own store-within-a-store on Fourth of July weekend in 2016 and things were going well for Light.
“It made sense to move Curvaceous out here when we bought Small Wonders,” she said.
Things were going well for Light until the global health pandemic hit the business and hit it hard.
“So many small businesses are being forced to make the same decision,” Light said.
As the sole proprietor, Light was ineligible for assistance like the Paycheck Protection Program. As the lone employee, Light couldn’t pay herself when she wasn’t open and her business was closed for 68 days.
When kids needed clothes for spring and early summer, Small Wonders was closed, leaving “big-box stores and Amazon” as the only options, Light said. Then the Curvaceous side of the store — which comprised about 65 percent of sales — had another major economic gut punch.
“Our bridal and formals for spring prom usually carry our rent for that section of the building for the entire year,” Light said. “But there were no proms and no weddings this year. So there we no sales over there and no way to pay the bills.”
In the end, nothing added up. Because Light has a second job as the office manager for North Shore Pest Control in the same building, she was also unable to qualify for unemployment.
“The whole thing all came together to a whole, ‘I can’t do this anymore,’” Light said.
Light plans to keep Small Wonders, Curvaceous and Curvaceous Bridal open until Aug. 31 “or when I run out of inventory.”
Light said customers at the consignment store have “always been real supportive of everything that I do or everything that I ask them for.” Light said she will ask for assistance if a family has a catastrophic event like a house fire.
She added a lot of regulars have stopped in when she made the closure announcement on July 31.
“It’s been sad, but I’ve gotten a lot of positive feedback,” Light said.
