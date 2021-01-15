CHICAGO — Christopher & Banks has begun the process of closing more 400 of its clothing stores nationally, including the one in Grand Traverse Mall.
According to a release, Christopher & Banks filed for Chapter 11 reorganization on Jan. 13 and “authorized store closing sales to be conducted by Hilco Merchant Resources.”
In addition to the Traverse City location, Christopher & Banks has a store in Petoskey in the Petoskey Town Center at 1319 Spring St.
Other Michigan Christopher & Banks stores closing are located in Bay City, Birch Run, Brighton, Byron Township, Escanaba, Grand Rapids, Grandville, Howell, Iron Mountain, Jackson, Lansing (two stores), Livonia, Midland, Muskegon, Port Huron, Portage, Rochester Hills, Saginaw, Utica, West Branch and Westland.
The Christopher & Banks announcement came days after H&M said its store in Grand Traverse Mall was also closing. H&M Media Relations in an email the Traverse City H&M store will close “in the beginning of 2021.” The store opened June 22, 2017.
In the release from Christopher & Banks, the company said customers can “save 40-60 percent off original prices on all merchandise” during the store closing sales.
According to the release, Christopher & Banks has been in operation since 1956.
Store fixtures are also being sold as part of the closing sales, the release said.
Online sales will continue at Christopher & Banks online. Discounts will not apply to online purchases, the release said.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.