While everyone loves a comeback story, the flu season currently winding down in the southern hemisphere is one for which we would rather not see a sequel.
We can get a sense of “coming attractions” by examining the flu season south of the Equator between April and October, the latest indicating the flu could be making a comeback after two relatively mild years. Australia just experienced their worst flu season in five years with cases three times higher than average and coming about two months earlier than usual.
A return to more normal activities and loosening of pandemic precautions provides greater opportunity for flu to spread than we have seen in the last few years. Paired with COVID-19, which is currently still hospitalizing about 1,100 people per day in our state, many in our community could be at risk if they are not protected.
However, we have a say in how this story plays out and vaccination is our best bet in cutting this comeback short or at least mitigating its impact on the most vulnerable in our communities.
Research shows that people with heart disease, cancer, chronic kidney disease, those who have had a stroke, those 65 and older and 5 years old and younger and pregnant women are all at higher risk for developing more serious complications as a result of the flu.
Shipments of flu vaccines for the 2022-23 flu season have begun arriving in the United States and became available for providers and pharmacies last month. This year’s flu shots will target four strains of the virus: two from Type A and two from Type B.
The Center for Disease Control and Prevention recommends that everyone 6 months and older receive a flu shot. The best time to get your vaccination is before the virus or viruses start circulating. September and October are typically the prime time to receive the vaccination in northern Michigan. This allows one’s immune system to ramp up for the virus before it starts circulating.
Another lesson from down south is that this year’s flu season was not only more serious but started earlier as well. Because of that, the CDC is recommending getting your flu booster this year sooner rather than later. In addition, they are recommending a high dose vaccine for those older than 65 years of age. This is because those vaccines have been shown to provide greater protection against hospitalizations and emergency department visits for that older population.
Symptoms of influenza typically include respiratory symptoms such as a cough, shortness of breath or difficulty breathing. Other symptoms include a sore throat, fever, headache, fatigue and muscle pain or body aches. If you think you have the flu, the best thing to do is rest, drink plenty of fluids and avoid contact with others. For those with a higher risk of complications — such as those with a weakened immune system or with medical conditions mentioned above — your provider may prescribe an antiviral medication.
Every year, there are questions raised about the possibility of the vaccine actually giving the recipient the flu.
This simply does not happen. Some who receive the vaccine may experience a low-grade fever, headache and muscle aches, but this is actually a positive sign that your body is creating an immune response to protect you. These symptoms typically only last a day or so but for most people, the injection site is just a little sore.
To obtain a flu shot, contact your primary care provider, local pharmacy or health department to set up an appointment. If you have not already received a recent booster for COVID-19, this could be your opportunity to get both done at the same time — a double feature.
We have seen a sneak preview of flu season but in this particular case, there is nothing wrong with protecting yourself and others by being a spoiler and rolling up your sleeves and getting vaccinated.
