October is always an important month at Munson Healthcare and health systems across the country as we recognize National Breast Cancer Awareness Month and highlight the importance of screening.
Over the last 19 months, the pandemic has impacted us in countless ways, including the number of women receiving a mammogram. In the spring of 2020, accessibility was an issue because of the closure of many clinics due to safety concerns. In the months that followed, multiple surges and fears of contracting COVID-19 delayed many from scheduling their appointment to be screened. The National Cancer Institute projects that over the next decade, nearly 10,000 deaths from breast or colorectal cancer may be due to a delay in screening.
If you are a woman over the age of 40, please consider scheduling a screening mammogram at the top of your to-do list. Later this month, Munson Healthcare is making it easier to check that important task off your list. Seven of our hospitals across northern Michigan will be offering special mammography screening day appointments on Saturday, Oct. 30. All you need is an order from your primary care physician to get an appointment. If you need a provider, just call the Munson Healthcare Ask-A-Nurse line for help at 231-935-0951.
Breast cancer continues to affect one in eight women during their lifetime and will claim the lives of an estimated 43,600 women in 2021. Only lung cancer claims the lives of more women in the United States. Yelena Kier, D.O., is an oncologist at Cowell Family Cancer Center and considers mammograms, as well as regular self-screening for lumps or tissue changes, key to heading off the disease.
“Early detection is really the best prevention,” she said. “Providing the community with access to mammography screening is our way of being able to detect breast cancer at an early stage and then provide care that gives us a chance for the best outcome.”
Ryan Holmes, M.D., a radiologist at Smith Family Breast Health Center, adds how vital it is that every woman be screened, regardless of whether breast cancer runs in your family or not.
“Three out of four women diagnosed with breast cancer have no family history of the disease and aren’t considered a high risk,” he said. “That’s why we encourage all women to talk to their primary care provider and follow a screening plan designed especially for them.”
Coming in to be screened is safe. The standards we have in place across the healthcare system provide a safe place to seek this important preventative care. Universal masking, limited waiting areas and visitation are in place at all of our hospitals, clinics and ambulatory sites.
Daily screening of every healthcare team member, patient and visitor continues, and well over two-thirds of our staff have been vaccinated, with that number rising as our vaccine requirement takes effect. The greater risk is delaying being screened and allowing any form of cancer to go undetected.
I want to encourage you to please take advantage of this opportunity on Oct. 30, but also know that we are here for you with mammogram screening every Monday through Friday at our facilities. All you need to do is call your provider and get an order.
Appointments are available at Kalkaska Memorial Health Center, Munson Healthcare Cadillac Hospital, Munson Healthcare Grayling Hospital, Munson Healthcare Manistee Hospital, Munson Healthcare Otsego Memorial Hospital, Munson Healthcare Paul Oliver Memorial Hospital, and Munson Medical Center’s Smith Family Breast Health Center in Traverse City.
This October please get checked — and check that off your list.
