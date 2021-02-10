Samuel Blossingham arrived at one of our recent vaccination clinics and rolled up his sleeve ready to do his part in the war to vanquish the COVID-19 pandemic.
The 97-year-old shared with our staff that he knew a little something about battles, having arrived on the shores of Normandy in the early morning hours of June 7, 1944 during World War II. He fought his way across Europe, once meeting legendary General George Patton in person, and watched as he directed traffic using his pearl-handled pistols.
More than 75 years later, Samuel chose to step up and to do his part again. His vaccination represents one of more than 24,000 doses Munson Healthcare has provided to community members and healthcare staff in less than two months and part of the million-plus that have been given across the state. While these initial vaccines are only a first step, they are a very big one toward getting things closer to normal. And if you judge by the smiles from patients, staff and volunteers at these clinics, they’re also a real “shot in the arm” for morale.
What’s been done over the last year in developing and distributing this vaccine is unprecedented in scope and complexity. To have, in less than 12 months, safe and effective vaccines developed through our traditional research processes, is nothing short of exceptional.
The task ahead likewise will require hard work and exceptional effort, and we are honored and excited to continue to work with our local health departments to get this done.
But like our friend Samuel would attest, an army can only go as far as its supply.
The national effort to manufacture and distribute vaccine is still ramping up and logistics are still being refined. For example, a recent allocation to the healthcare system was less than anticipated so we could not schedule further first-dose clinics. We are as frustrated as so many of you who are eager to protect their loved ones and themselves. And while we are poised and ready to deliver the vaccine, we can only do so as it’s made available.
Munson Healthcare and our local health departments know that patience is much to ask after such a long wait through this pandemic, but we are asking just the same. This pandemic has challenged us to do things we’ve never done before, but at each turn, our community members have proven up to the task. So we are asking that, together, we continue meet the challenge as we always have, with agility and teamwork.
During this final push to stamp out the virus, it’s important to know that tactics and roles will change. The federal government recently announced that additional vaccine will be flowing to pharmacies. The supply allocated to healthcare systems, health departments and providers will likely shift as well. Each of us within the health sector will be actively communicating these changes, whether it’s a newspaper article, social media post, website update or call from a physician. We are unified in our purpose to safely reach herd immunity as quickly and safely as we possibly can.
Precisely how this battle will unfold or how long it will last is uncertain, but that is only temporary. Samuel Blossingham’s visit provided us a good reminder — one about a generation that faced overwhelming challenges on a global scale and did things that seemed unimaginable to overcome. The foe we face today is a different one, but the qualities required to win remain the same. The resolve and community support that served us so well generations ago will serve us well today.
Let’s all keep “soldiering” on until we contain this viral enemy for good. Semper Fortis.
(Editor’s note: That’s the unofficial motto of the U.S Navy, Latin for “always courageous” or “always strong.”)
