After 16 of the most challenging months we’ve probably ever faced as a community, this summer it’s been nice to see things begin to resemble something more like normal. Gatherings for fireworks returned in many communities on July 4, the Cherry Festival was back in the open space. Across Munson Healthcare, we’ve seen a welcome decline in patients with COVID-19 visiting our hospitals.
These are very positive steps, but we must not forget that we are still in the midst of this pandemic and must remember the necessary tools that will ultimately lead us out of it.
The main reason that activities such as fireworks and festivals have been able to safely resume, is that nearly 60 percent of Michiganders have been vaccinated. Our region, particularly Leelanau, Grand Traverse, Benzie, and Emmet counties have been models for the state.
But to borrow from one of the great Boys of Summer, Yankees manager Yogi Berra: “It ain’t over, ‘til it’s over.”
Vaccinations delivered thus far are helping us toward the goal of herd immunity and decreased hospitalizations, but as with any worthy endeavor, whether it be running a marathon or climbing a mountain — the last few miles can be the hardest — that is when resolve and commitment come into play.
In recent weeks, there has been growing focus on the Delta variant of the SARS-COV-2 virus. This is a version that first ravaged India and has since spread to other parts of the world — including the U.S. and Michigan. This variant now represents more than half of the positive cases in the U.S., and is increasing quickly in Michigan.
So far, current vaccines appear to prevent spread of the variant as well as prevent severe illness and hospitalization for those who experience a “break-through” case. But for those who remain unvaccinated, the Delta variant poses a greater threat because it is 50 percent more transmissible than the Alpha or B.1.1.7 strain, which in turn was 40 to 60 percent more transmissible than the original strain. It’s also appears to be more virulent. Some areas across the country with low vaccination rates are starting to see a rise in hospitalizations as the Delta variant becomes more prevalent.
Statistics show that in the recent months, 99 percent of all people who die of COVID-19 — as well as the vast majority of those who are hospitalized — are unvaccinated. Some areas of the nation are seeing surges among unvaccinated individuals. In northern Michigan, we want to avoid this situation, especially in counties that are behind the state average in vaccination numbers.
The ways in which we prevent such a fate have become as familiar to us as the songs we sing around the campfire on a summer night:
- Make sure you and eligible members of your family receive the COVID-19 vaccine at your earliest opportunity — and both doses if it is a two-dose vaccine.
- Wear a mask in crowded or enclosed public spaces to protect yourself and others.
- Avoid crowds and poorly ventilated spaces if possible.
- Wash your hands often with soap and water or sanitize with an alcohol-based rub.
- This variant causes different symptoms than the original strain: sore throat and runny nose as an example. If you have any symptoms that could be consistent with any of the SARS-COV-2 viruses, please get tested.
While many of us are protected, more still need to receive the vaccine before we can put this pandemic behind us once and for all. Everyone over 12 years of age is eligible and it’s important not to delay — especially as team sports and in-person school instruction resume beginning in August and September.
We’ve come so far since the first case of COVID-19 arrived in our region during March 2020, and we’re so close to pushing through this pandemic — but we’re not there yet. The Delta variant remains a real risk.
So please do your part to make vaccination rates continue to rise and the number of infections and hospitalizations fall. Let’s remain a model for the rest of the state and make this summer the season we get the job done.
