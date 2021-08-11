Right now, northern Michigan finds itself among other communities around the country trying to navigate the next wave of the COVID-19 pandemic. Driven by a new, more contagious variant, the impact of this next wave remains to be seen.
Much of that may depend on how we all respond.
At Munson Healthcare, we have seen our COVID hospitalization numbers climb in the past couple of weeks. Over the past year we have done a lot of work to ensure we can care for all our patients, including those with COVID — but the turning tide is concerning.
Currently, in the midst of a summer season filled with an influx of visitors to beautiful northern Michigan, this is the healthcare system’s busiest time of the year. With census in our hospitals already at their highest, any increase in COVID-19 patients will have an effect.
As the headlines and newscasts accurately share, this latest surge is the result of the Delta variant of the virus. This is the same variant that swept through India and other regions of the world. It is 50 percent more transmissible, and statistics show it also has a mortality rate equal to or worse than the original virus strain.
The CDC characterizes this strain as similar to the chicken pox in terms of transmissibility and, like the wild type strain of the virus, it is 20 times more lethal than influenza. Across the nation there has been an average of 100,000 plus new cases a week.
Locally, several cases of this variant already have been identified — including another in Leelanau County over this last weekend. At the same time, we’ve witnessed our hospitalization numbers jump in the last few weeks, from less than five to more than 20.
So, we again are asking for the help and support of our communities in northern Michigan to do the things that we know will help reduce the risk to prevent severe illness and death.
The first and most effective step is to get vaccinated. Millions of people already have received the vaccine — which is scientifically proven safe and effective. There is vaccine available for everyone 12 and older. While the vaccines available in the U.S. are still very effective in preventing disease, the Delta variant has shown a small increase in breakthrough cases. Vaccine data reveals these cases result in no or only mild symptoms. The really good news is that the vaccines are highly effective in avoiding serious illness, hospitalization, and death.
Another important finding is that vaccination of a large percentage of our population will significantly hinder the ability of the virus to mutate and further prolong the pandemic. Pairing a vaccine with wearing a mask and the other safety behaviors we’ve been practicing since the beginning of this pandemic further increases our odds of stemming the tide created by more variant strains.
Those who have chosen to remain unvaccinated or are still ineligible to be vaccinated should wear a mask in public spaces to protect others.
Hand washing and appropriate social distancing also are key to reducing spread.
Many counties in our region are currently considered high- to substantial-risk for transmission, which means even those who are vaccinated should be wearing a mask indoors in those areas. It’s been found that people who are infected with the Delta variant have a high viral load, which means they produce a lot more virus and therefore spread the disease easier, faster and to more people. That’s why it’s important that we all take steps to protect one another.
Anyone — whether vaccinated or not — with symptoms of the disease should be tested. This will help monitor the spread of the virus. If you are exposed to someone with COVID-19, wait three to five days after exposure to be tested, because it can take that long for the virus to be detected in our body. If you receive a positive test or experience symptoms, you should isolate yourself for 14 days.
Testing continues to be an important tool not only for monitoring the virus but treating it as well. Munson Healthcare continues to offer monoclonal antibody therapy for patients who are 12 years old and above and who are experiencing mild to moderate symptoms of the disease. Our monoclonal antibody therapy has been adjusted to better counter the Delta strain, but must be administered within 10 days of the onset of symptoms.
We understand it can be difficult to keep up with the pace of information about COVID-19. This is one of the reasons why we’ve established the Ask-A-Nurse Hotline.
It’s absolutely free. So whether you have a primary care provider or not, you can contact the Munson Healthcare Ask-A-Nurse Hotline with your questions daily from 7 a.m. to 11 p.m. at 231-935-0951.
The gains we make against the virus and time it takes to end of this pandemic will ultimately be determined by our ability to work together. So please, if you haven’t, consider being vaccinated. Wear a mask, keep your distance even outside and continue to wash your hands.
These simple steps taken by each one of us across each of our communities will help push us through the last of these waves to much calmer waters on the other side.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.