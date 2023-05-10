Each year, the month of May is designated as a time to raise awareness about strokes and the symptoms for which we should always be vigilant.
Why? Research shows 795,000 people suffer a stroke every year and more than 75 percent of those will experience a stroke for the first time. One in every three people in our nation carries at least one risk factor, which include high blood pressure, smoking, high cholesterol, diabetes and obesity.
The dangers associated with stroke are very real. Someone in the United States suffers a stroke every 40 seconds and every 3.5 minutes, someone will die from one.
The two major types of strokes we see are ischemic stroke, which is caused by blockage of a blood vessel leading to the brain, and a hemorrhagic stroke, which means a brain blood vessel has ruptured and there is bleeding into the brain.
Every minute a stroke goes untreated, 1.9 million brain cells or neurons are lost. If a stroke is recognized at the onset of symptoms and 911 is called immediately, that person has a significantly better chance of a recovery with minimal physical impairment.
Recognizing stroke symptoms is the key first step. These symptoms are easily remembered through the acronym “BE-FAST.”
- B — balance problem
- E — eye, vision issues
- F — face drooping
- A — arm weakness
- S — speech difficulty
- T — time to call 911
Every hospital in the Munson Healthcare system is equipped to provide stroke care with protocols in place to quickly diagnose, administer medications as appropriate, alert the stroke intervention team and transfer to Traverse City for care if needed.
Munson Medical Center is currently in the final stages of earning its certification as a comprehensive stroke center. The hospital’s multi-disciplinary stroke team uses best practices to treat patients both medically and if eligible, surgically. In the appropriate surgical cases, minimally invasive methods are used to remove blood clots from the brain or neck or to treat brain bleeds using a catheter inserted through the leg, wrist or neck.
Since the launch of the endovascular stroke program in August 2020, our team has performed 759 angiograms (scans that show blood flow to the brain), performed 271 thrombectomies (blood clot removals), repaired 91 aneurysms (weakened area in an artery or blood vessel) and cared for more than 2,000 stroke patients.
Stroke is the leading cause of long-term disability in the U.S., but these effects can be reduced through quick action, modern advancements in technology, and preventative measures. If you or a loved one show any of the previously mentioned symptoms, call 911 right away. The technology and expertise available through Munson Healthcare saves lives and can preserve quality of life, but every minute matters.
Of course, the best approach to stroke care is prevention through exercise, diet, and healthy lifestyle choices. If you or a loved one have stroke risk factors or a history of stroke in your family, schedule some time to speak with your provider about a prevention plan.
Stroke care remains a key focus for Munson Healthcare.
If you are reading this before 2:30 p.m. on Wednesday, May 10, we invite you to join the Grand Traverse Bay Area Stroke Club meeting at the Presbyterian Church, 701 Westminster, as neurologist Kersti Bruining, M.D., shares information on how to prevent stroke, the latest treatment options and much more.
More information on stroke and the care available through Munson Healthcare can be found at munsonhealthcare.org/stroke.
