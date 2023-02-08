Munson Healthcare’s role in northern Michigan is more than providing high quality care in our hospitals and clinics; it’s also educating and supporting people on the kind of lifestyle and habits that prevent health issues before they begin.
February is American Heart Month and a good reminder to pay attention to a vital organ system in our body. Heart disease remains the leading cause of death for adult men and women across the nation. National statistics show one in every four men and one in every five women die from heart issues.
Heart disease can manifest in many ways but among the most common are:
- Peripheral vascular disease, also known as peripheral artery disease, is caused by atherosclerosis, the fatty plaque build-up that hardens and thickens the arteries. Plaque reduces the amount of blood flow to the limbs and also decreases the oxygen and nutrients available to the tissue.
- Coronary artery disease, which is caused by plaque buildup specifically in the arteries that supply your heart with blood.
- Heart failure, also known as congestive heart failure, occurs when your heart cannot pump blood at optimal levels, leading to symptoms like shortness of breath, fatigue, swelling of the feet, ankles, legs, abdomen or neck veins.
In 2021, there were 901 heart attacks treated in the Munson Healthcare system — nearly three patients a day. Like any medical emergency, a good outcome often hinges on early recognition and treatment.
Today there are still people who don’t know or recognize the symptoms of a heart attack or delay care until it’s too late. Women especially are vulnerable to a delay in recognition as they are much less likely to present with the more easily recognized symptom of chest pain.
So, while not everyone experiences symptoms before a heart attack, many do. These are the typical ones we see:
- Chest pain or discomfort
- Upper back or neck pain
- Indigestion, heartburn, nausea or vomiting
- Extreme fatigue
- Dizziness
- Shortness of breath
If you experience any of the heart attack symptoms, call 911 immediately.
Those with high blood pressure, high cholesterol, diabetes, chronic kidney disease, obesity or who smoke are at highest risk for a heart attack. A sedentary lifestyle, heredity, age, stress, alcohol consumption and unhealthy eating habits are also significant risk factors.
All health system hospitals and EMS providers in the region are part of what’s known as a STEMI network to expedite care as quickly as possible. A STEMI is a severe heart attack where one of the heart’s major arteries is completely blocked. It is typically treated by quickly getting a patient to the hospital so the vessel can be opened using a stent. In 2021, our STEMI teams cared for 244 patients and in 2022, 229 patients.
And while Munson Healthcare is here for you in any type of cardiac emergency, as with many health issues, prevention is always better. If you have not had your blood pressure checked in a while, it is time. You should get your cholesterol levels checked every 4-6 years starting in your 20s, and more frequently if you are older or have risk factors. The goal is low levels of LDL, the bad cholesterol, and high levels of HDL, the good cholesterol.
If you need a cardiologist, Munson Healthcare provides extensive heart care services through Traverse Heart & Vascular which provides both outpatient and inpatient services in Traverse City and multiple outpatient clinics in communities across the region.
Ben Franklin was right, “An ounce of prevention is worth a pound of cure.” This is especially true when it comes to heart disease. Stay active with a regular exercise program, eat a healthy, vegetable forward diet, don’t smoke and get regular checkups with your primary care provider. There’s no better time than American Heart Month to get started!
To learn more about Munson Healthcare heart services, go to munsonhealthcare.org/heart.
