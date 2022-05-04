From Staff Reports
TRAVERSE CITY — Nick Brown opened his new practice First Chiropractic May 1 at 7738 N. Long Lake Road.
The first week of business will operate on a donation basis, with all proceeds supporting Ukrainian refugees. According to a release, Brown wants to help because of his childhood experience leaving Vietnam in the 1970s.
“During the Vietnam War, our families were forced to flee from our home,” Brown said in the release. “A few years later, after the fall of Saigon in 1975, I escaped from Vietnam and landed in an Indonesian refugee camp. Food and supplies were very limited during the 10 months inside.”
After a local church sponsored him, he came to the United States. He graduated from Traverse City Central High School in 1988 and went on to study biomedical science and chemistry at Western Michigan University. Brown earned a doctorate in chiropractic from Palmer College of Chiropractic in 1999.
He has practiced in Vietnam, Singapore and the U.S.
He closed his Vietnam office in 2021 because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
His Traverse City office aims to use manual adjustment with some instruments and emphasize neck traction rehabilitation. Brown said in the release that he hopes patients learn and “become well educated to the importance of proper spine health.”
For more information, contact Brown at 68.nbamed.86@gmail.com.
