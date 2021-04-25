SUTTONS BAY — It was very cold the last hour of Tuesday night and well into Wednesday morning.
Cherry farmer and Leelanau Fruit owner Ben LaCross knows this as fact.
“It was 27 degrees or below from 11 p.m. Tuesday until 6:30 a.m. Wednesday morning,” he said. “It was just as cold the night before, but the temperature was 28 degrees for “a couple of hours.”
The exact impact of that prolonged cold snap on the region’s cherry crop won’t be known for a couple of weeks.
LaCross said even though warmer March and April pushed ahead the development of cherry tree blossoms, it is too early to tell whether frost hurt the crop.
“Our buds are so tight right now, they have a lot of protection,” LaCross said. “We were really cold (below 27 degrees) for a long time, but we don’t know if that will turn into zero damage or a lot of damage.”
It’s a question cherry farmers across the region don’t have an answer to right now.
Phil Hallstedt and his wife, Sarah, own and operate Hallstedt Homestead Cherries, a farm where they grow eight varieties of sweet cherries in 20 acres of orchard.
Tuesday’s cold spell definitely caused the loss of some of their crop, Phil said.
Temperature isn’t the only factor that affects how buds can be damaged by cold.
“It’s also the duration. It was for over 8 hours,” Phil Hallstedt said. “It’s also a factor of the blossom — how far advanced is it?”
The Northwest Michigan Horticultural Research Station has been studying the effects of cold on cherry and apple buds since November. The Michigan State University Extension office uses specially-designed freezers to test the hardiness of fruit buds and have found 100 percent mortality at 21 degrees.
“Fortunately we didn’t get that cold,” said Nikki Rothwell, MSU Extension specialist and and Northwest Michigan Horticultural Research Center coordinator.
She said the freeze earlier this week, and another in early April, still could have hurt the region’s cherry crop. She also cautioned there’s a lot more time for weather to have an impact.
“We’ll have a better idea by Monday to see where everybody stands,” Rothwell said. “We’re optimistic, but we still have a long way to go.”
Data based on 1981-2010 averages shows the average date of the last 32-degree reading in Traverse City is May 17, according to the National Weather Service.
Rothwell said cherry trees in 2012 bloomed on March 29 because of a warm period. Rothwell said there were 22 freeze events after that date, and they decimated the cherry crop.
Other than the anomaly of 2012, Rothwell said you have to go back to 2005 to find an earlier start to cherry budding.
“It’s been a long time since we’ve started this early,” said Rothwell, citing warm stretches in March and April after a mild winter.
Three factors combine to determine how much damage a cold spell can inflict on cherries: how cold it gets, how long that cold lasts, and the level of bud maturity. Northwest Michigan may have dodged a frozen projectile when it comes to the 2021 crop. Cherry buds in northwest Lower Michigan typically open later in the spring than at farms downstate.
“We are farther north so we are later — two, three, four days, a week — than (farms) farther south,” said Phil Hallstedt.
“If you go down to Grand Rapids, they’re probably 10 days ahead of us. They were in white-tip, where you could see white blossoms. That would be devastating at 27 degrees.
“Up here, what we were in is called green-tip or tight-cluster, so you didn’t see the white yet, and they can stand more cold,” he said.
LaCross said it likely will be a few weeks before the region’s cherry trees are in full bloom. At that time it will be easier to determine whether the freeze damaged the pistils.
“We’re so tight, meaning the trees have a normal protection covering on the bloom around the sensitive part of the flower that will become the cherry,” he said.
Had the prolonged frost occurred two weeks later in bud development, LaCross said the damage could be determined the next day. Instead, growers will need to wait and see.
Area farmers won’t know for several days, at a minimum, how deeply the cold spell cut into their crop. It takes time for trees to respond to the sudden temperature change.
“I have no idea; I really don’t,” LaCross said. “It really is challenging to define the level of damage right now.”
“We were right at the border,” Phil Hallstedt said. “We could have lost 90 percent, or we could have lost 20 percent. We know we’ve lost a lot.”
Rothwell said the two periods of freezing weather in early April and this week may have been tougher on peaches and apricots. Neither are produced in large commercial quantities in the region and are less hardy to cold weather, Rothwell said.
Rothwell said Greg Williams, of Williams Orchards in Cedar, reported a temperature of 24 degrees Wednesday night, which is a big concern for his peach trees. Rothwell said the Cedar area often gets some of the coldest temperatures in the region compared to northern Leelanau County, Old Mission Peninsula and Antrim County.
