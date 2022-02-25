TRAVERSE CITY — The first Chick-fil-A chicken sandwich is expected to be served up on March 3.
The Traverse City Chick-fil-A restaurant at 2700 N. U.S. 31 South will open on March 3, according to a social media post.
The restaurant will be open from 6:30 a.m. to 9 p.m. Monday through Thursday and 6:30 a.m. to 10 p.m. Friday and Saturday, according to the same Facebook post, which generated more than 450 comments and was shared more than 1,600 times in the first 16 hours after it was posted.
