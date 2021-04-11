TRAVERSE CITY — A person’s failure to retire can translate into an organization’s success.
When Sharon Carmean’s 19-year tenure as the owner of Top Drawer Resale Clothing ended in late December, she wasn’t sure of her next career move.
“I have a lot of options, but I haven’t made a decision yet,” Carmean said in October for a Record-Eagle story.
It didn’t take Carmean a long time to decide.
Carmean will be the new manager when the Cherryland Humane Society Thrift store at 1253 W. South Airport Road. The thrift store that will share a building with Play It Again Sports should have a definitive opening date soon.
The new store already has an experienced thrift store manager in Carmean, who closed Top Drawer Resale Clothing at 1116 E. Eighth St. on Dec. 19, 2020. Top Drawer Resale Clothing had launched in the fall of 2001.
“I flunked Retirement 101,” Carmean joked on Wednesday. “I tried.”
Cherryland Humane Society Executive Director Heidi Yates expects the store to open sometime next month. The 6,700-square-foot store was most recently the home of Hi Lo Outlet in mid-2017.
“We’re looking to open hopefully in late May,” Yates said.
While there is work to be done between now and opening, it won’t dampen Yates’ enthusiasm for the project.
“We’re very excited,” she said. “This is something, since I became executive director in June 2015, I’ve wanted to do.
“I’m thrilled ... and I’m thrilled to have Sharon on board as thrift store manager.”
Yates is also familiar with the thrift store-humane society relationship. The Harbor Humane Society in West Olive had a similar set-up when she worked there.
“We started a thrift store down there and it was an opportunity to generate revenue for the shelter and get our mission out there,” Yates said. “It was a win-win.”
Yates said other parts of the country long have embraced the idea. She said Cherryland chose to use an example of the combination in Pennsylvania as a pattern.
“It’s something that’s very common,” she said. “If you Google ‘Humane Society and thrift store,’ out west it’s huge.”
The Cherryland Humane Society thrift store sits between two other thrift stores on the same stretch of road. The Salvation Army Thrift Store and Donation Center is at 1225 W. South Airport Road, and The Women’s Resource Center operates a second location at 1331 W. South Airport Road.
“We think it will be a great hub,” Carmean said. “Our place will be right in between those two. We think it will be a great one-stop shop. The location is fantastic for people looking to thrift shop.”
Carmean said thrift store enthusiasts are drawn to the city.
“People come from all over northern Michigan to shop thrifts in Traverse City,” Carmean said. “It’s a destination for that.”
The new thrift store will offer many of the same items as the two nearby stores. Of course, there will be section devoted to pets — and perhaps a shop dog or cat will visit on occasion.
But the pet part of the thrift store will be peripheral.
“We will have a small area that will have supplies for pets, but that’s not the focus,” Yates said. “We’ll try to utilize the entire store, not only to create revenue for the shelter, but to educate about what we do and the pets we have up for adoption.”
“We’ll have a slide show with all the pets that the center has up for adoption, as well as the success stories at the shelter with all the people and their pets,” Carmean said.
Carmean will have more room available for merchandise — especially bigger items such as furniture and household goods — than she did at Top Drawer on Eighth Street.
“It’s a great big store,” Carmean said. “It’s nearly twice as big as what I’m used to. I’m really excited. It’s a great opportunity to help the cause of the shelter.”
Her old store and a conversation with Cherryland Humane Society Board Member Ed Girrbach of Great Lakes Potato Chip got Carmean interested in her new role.
“I was talking to one of the people on the board about equipment I had,” Carmean said. “They were interested in buying equipment from me to use in the thrift store. We got to talking, one thing led to another over a couple of months, and we said, ‘Let’s go for it.’
“It came along at a perfect time for me. I’m thrilled to be a part of it.”
The thrift store expects to start accepting donations at the end of April. More details and information will be available at https://cherrylandhumane.org/.
