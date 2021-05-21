GRAWN — Cherryland Electric Cooperative made a fresh $50,000 award to the Regional Resiliency Program administered by Venture North Funding and Development.
Cherryland made a previous $50,000 award to the program in 2020, which helps businesses with nine or fewer employees recover from the COVID-19 pandemic.
Small businesses in the Cherryland Electric Cooperative service area can apply for grants of up to $5,000 online at www.venturenorthfunding.org. Businesses that “already applied and indicated on the application that they are served by Cherryland,” do not need to apply again, according to a release from Venture North.
Venture North made nearly 200 grants to small businesses in 10 northern Michigan counties for a total of more than $500,000 in 2020. The goal for 2021 is “to meet or exceed those totals,” the release said.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.