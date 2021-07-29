TRAVERSE CITY — Traverse City Whiskey Company again wants to raise a glass to the end of the cherry harvest.
After a successful debut last year, the second annual Virtual Cherry Whiskeyfest is scheduled for Aug. 10 at 8 p.m.
The inaugural event Aug. 12, 2020 was launched to unveil Traverse City Whiskey Company’s first Barrel Proof Cherry Whiskey. The focus of the second event is the same.
“It’s a fun project,” Traverse City Whiskey Company co-founder Chris Fredrickson said. “It’s in honor of the cherry harvest in Traverse City. It’s allowed us to release a really cool product that no one else has done to date.”
Participants can order a Cherry Whiskeyfest kit for $75. The kit includes:
- 200 milliliters of 2021 Barrel Proof Cherry Whiskey
- 200 milliliters of American Cherry Edition Whiskey
- Cherry Whiskey Highball Seltzer
- Highball Can Koozie
- Jar of Premium Cocktail Cherries
- TCWC Glencairn Glass
The second annual Whiskey Fest will be hosted by Fredrickson and Tasting Room manager Shelly Taberski. The virtual event includes a behind-the-scenes look at the creation of Barrel Proof Cherry Whiskey as well as a roundtable discussion featuring Nick Beiter, co-founder of Breaking Bourbon; Blake Riber, author of the bourbonr.com blog; and Brandon Hunt, founder of Bourbon Charity.
Fredrickson said there were 500 kits for the 2020 event and it sold out. He said 1,000 kits were made this year and early sales have gone well.
The price of the kit increased from year one to year two, because “we premiumized it” for 2021, Fredrickson said. The 2020 version also contained hand sanitizer produced by TCWC and not a second bottle of whiskey.
“We’re off to a really good start,” Fredrickson said of sales of the 2021 kit. “Fingers crossed. We’re anticipating a solid turnout.”
The kit can be ordered at https://tcwhiskeyshop.com/traverse-city-cherry-whiskey-fest/. Following purchase of the kit, customers will receive a confirmation e-mail with more event details and tracking information.
Kits can also be ordered and picked up starting Aug. 6 at the Traverse City location at 201 E. 14th St. and at the company’s Ferndale location after Aug. 8.
