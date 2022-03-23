TRAVERSE CITY — Cherry Republic in downtown Traverse City is going to move. But not until next year, and only about 100 feet west.
Cherry Republic currently leases the ground floor of the Whiting building at 154 E. Front St. It will move to the Arcade Building at 140 E. Front St.
Business owner Bob Sutherland is buying a 42.5 percent share of the Arcade building. Cherry Republic CEO Todd Ciolek is buying a 7.5 percent share. Current Arcade owner Terry Beia will retain 50 percent ownership of the building.
Cherry Republic refurbished the company’s Glen Arbor campus multiple times. It added a Traverse City location in a relatively small location in 2007 and later moved to the current 5,500 square foot space.
“We’re on our 10th renovation or development,” Sutherland said. “With each development, we get better and better at expressing our brand and also expressing what northern Michigan is all about. We really look forward to doing this version.”
The coming move offers more retail space — and the opportunity to expand in new directions.
“We’re really happy,” Sutherland said. “Our current landlords have been great, they gave us all the opportunities we needed.”
The space Cherry Republic will be vacating next year was listed March 9 by Real Estate One’s Michael Orden, for $20,798 a month. The listing says the current lease ends March 31, 2023, that the structure was built in 1895, and the lease includes main floor and basement for a total of 9,983 square feet.
The ground floor of the Arcade building currently measures 6,000 square feet. Sutherland and Ciolek plan to add another 1,000 square feet off the back. The entire ground floor will be retail space. Project architect is Brian Howard of Birmingham.
Most of the Arcade’s current tenants are on month-to-month rentals and must move out by Sept. 7, when most of the renovations by general contractor Cunningham-Limp Development Co. of Novi will begin. The Flying Noodle restaurant has a long-term lease and will remain.
The basement level, which was home to Studio Anatomy and Eugene’s Record Co-op, will become storage for Cherry Republic.
Sutherland has dual-purpose plans for the second floor: offices and housing. He and the majority of the Cherry Republic executive team currently work in Glen Arbor. That will change, Sutherland said, because workspaces in Traverse City can function as a powerful attraction to help recruit new employees.
“We’re just finding more and more that our employees like being downtown Traverse,” he said. “We’ll have a dual headquarters between Glen Arbor and Traverse. We’re going to try and offer more flexibility for our employees and ourselves.”
He envisions part of the second floor as flexible workforce living space.
“We look forward to working with the city to do some housing,” Sutherland said.
“A good term for our housing is ‘dorm-room housing’ for interns, seasonal employees, as well as transitional, like new hires — give them a space to stay until they can find more permanent housing. We hope to have six rooms up there. There’s just such a shortage.”
Cherry Republic has about 150 year-round employees. The number swells to 300 people in summer, about 220 full-time equivalents. It peaks around 430 in the busy shipping season leading up to Christmas.
“The majority of our employees are in Glen Arbor/Empire. That’s where all our production is,” said Sutherland.
“We look forward to making even more cherry creations, and getting into more non-food products. We have some surprises we’re going to hold for our grand opening,” said Sutherland.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.