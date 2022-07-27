GLEN ARBOR — Cherry Republic will release its 2022 Montmorency Nouveau Preserves on July 27.
For the first time, all six of the retailers stores will receive jars of the preserves on the same day, according to a release from the retailer. Cherry Republic says the limited-time release of the preserves go “from tree to jar in 24 hours.”
The Montmorency cherries are harvested early in the week and are rushed to the Cherry Republic manufacturing facility in Empire.
Retail stores in Glen Arbor (6026 S. Lake St.), Traverse City (154 E. Front St.) and Charlevoix (221 Bridge St.) are scheduled to receive the preserves the morning of July 27 while locations in Ann Arbor, Frankenmuth and Holland will receive the preserves in the afternoon.
“Not everyone is fortunate enough to have experienced picking a cherry straight from the tree and popping it into their mouth, but we feel like this is about as close as you can get,” Cherry Republic president Bob Sutherland said in a release. “Our Montmorency Nouveau Preserves are truly a taste of Northern Michigan in a jar.”
Online sales of the preserves at CherryRepublic.com will also be available on July 27. Customers can also call 1-800-206-6949 to make an order.
