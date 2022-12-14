GLEN ARBOR — Cherry Republic was named one of the 2022 Detroit Free Press Top Workplaces.
The retail store based in Glen Arbor was one of the 200 companies to make the list. It’s the 15th year for the list, which Cherry Republic also made in 2020.
The Free Press partnered with Philadelphia-based Energage to determine the winners, according to freep.com.
“The rankings are based solely on employee survey feedback that is then analyzed based on Energage’s objective criteria,” according to the Free Press website. “Energage performs the surveys for media partners in metropolitan areas across the United States.”
Any public, private, nonprofit or government organization in Michigan with at least 50 employees was eligible to participate.
Cherry Republic ranked No. 62 among 79 total midsize companies in Michigan. A total of 31 large and 90 small companies also made the list.
In a release announcing the award, Cherry Republic CEO Todd Ciolek said the business was “humbled to receive the award.”
“When Bob Sutherland founded our company in 1989, it was with the intent to help our local farmers, but also to create jobs in northern Michigan,” Ciolek said in the release. “Since then, we’ve grown to six locations across the state, and we strive everyday to create a positive and fun atmosphere for our employees.
“The fact that this award is based on a survey of our own staff means so much to us and tells us we are reaching the initial goals we set forth to achieve.”
Cherry Republic employs more than 100 full-time employees. It has retail stores in Glen Arbor, Traverse City, Charlevoix, Ann Arbor, Holland and Frankenmuth.
The Northeast Michigan Community Action Community Service Agency in Alpena was No. 31 among the state’s large business on the 2022 list.
Several businesses headquartered in other parts of the state that have locations in northern Michigan were on the Free Press list of top workplaces. For a complete list, visit https://tinyurl.com/yc8bwtdx.
