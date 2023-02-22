TRAVERSE CITY — Even if it’s a mere 105 feet, no one likes to move.
Construction delays and cost overruns scuttled plans for Cherry Republic to move from 154 to 140 E. Front St. Cherry Republic president and owner Bob Sutherland recently signed a 5-year lease extension to remain on the ground floor of the Whiting building.
Sutherland announced in March 2022 that Cherry Republic was going to move its Traverse City store from its current location into the Arcade building in Traverse City. Remodeling began in September for an anticipated move of the retail store in April.
Even though the move won’t happen as planned, neither Sutherland nor landlord Mike Anton are feeling in the pits about it remaining at its current location. Cherry Republic has been in TC since 2007, most at its current spot.
“That’s the big thing, to make sure we had a store in Traverse City for the long term,” Sutherland said on Monday morning from the company’s Glen Arbor headquarters.
“I really love having a downtown Traverse City store. We have six stores across Michigan, but no place do we do better than Traverse.”
“We were glad to have them,” Anton said. “It’s a good, solid anchor tenant. We were sad we were going to lose them.”
While operations will continue at 154 E. Front St., Cherry Republic is still committed to the Arcade Building just to the west. Cherry Republic entered into a long-term lease on the building and is a 50-50 owner of the entire building — except for the Flying Noodle space — along with Traverse City Development LLC member/manager Terry Beia.
The Cherry Republic half of the building is shared by CEO Todd Ciolek and Sutherland with the majority of it owned by the latter.
Sutherland said Cherry Republic is committed to having retail space on the ground floor of the Arcade building. That includes “a second store concept in the works” from Cherry Republic that Sutherland isn’t ready to reveal yet.
“It’ll be a whole new concept,” Sutherland said. “It will have nothing to do with cherries. But it will be something that relates very clearly to our region.”
Whatever Sutherland and Cherry Republic come up with, Beia said it’s sure to be a success.
“They’re keeping their new retail concept confidential until its roll out,” Beia said in an email. “Knowing Bobby, it will be innovative, disruptive and good for northern Michigan and beyond.”
Sutherland said the renovation of the Arcade building will be done in two phases. He anticipates the first phase to be open Aug. 1.
“Our first goal is top get the retail open on the first floor and the second floor is open for options,” he said.
In announcing the move last March, Sutherland envisioned the second floor of the Arcade as offices and housing. Sutherland said he and majority of the Cherry Republic executive team currently work in Glen Arbor, he told the Record-Eagle for a March 23, 2022 article.
“We’re just finding more and more that our employees like being downtown Traverse,” Sutherland said in March. “We’ll have a dual headquarters between Glen Arbor and Traverse. We’re going to try and offer more flexibility for our employees and ourselves.”
Having housing and/or offices on the second floor at the Arcade is still a possibility, Sutherland said on Monday. Between the new retail concept on the first floor and what becomes of the second should be part of an exciting “couple of months.”
Sutherland said it did not take him and Beia long to realize the renovations would not be ready. The costs with inflation and other supply chain issues also proved problematic. Other challenges like asbestos abatement also arose.
“In doing the architecture and expense for the move, we just ran out of time to have the thumb’s up for the architecture and (having) the price right,” Sutherland said. “It ended up being 2.5 times more than we were hoping.”
“It’s my understanding that renovation costs for their intended build-out far exceeded their original estimate,” Beia said in an email. “A decision was made within Cherry Republic that they couldn’t match the customer experience at the new location with their renovation budget, so they elected to renew at their existing location.”
Sutherland and Anton are both pleased with that aspect of staying put.
“I’m excited to keep the relationship going with Mike Anton,” Sutherland said. “We’ve worked together for about 20 years.”
“We’re ecstatic that they have decided to stick around,” Anton added, saying he received some leads on the 154 E. Front St. space, “but nothing solid ... nothing in ink.”
In addition to downtown Traverse City, Cherry Republic has its headquarters in Glen Arbor. Cherry Republic also has locations in Charlevoix, Holland, Frankenmuth and Ann Arbor.
