FROM STAFF REPORTS
GLEN ARBOR — After a successful inaugural event, Cherry Republic is doubling down.
Following the success of its first Drive-Up Job Fair on Sept. 16 in Empire, Cherry Republic plans to hold two more events.
A second job fair is scheduled for Sept. 30 from 1 to 5 p.m. at its Glen Arbor location at 6026 S. Lake Street. A third fair is set for Oct. 14 from 1 to 5 p.m. at the company’s distribution center at 6778 E. Traverse Highway (M-72) in Traverse City.
“We were extremely pleased with the turnout at our first-ever Drive-Up Job Fair earlier this month,” Human Resources Director Nicole Agruda said in a release. “The model worked seamlessly with the applicants being able to pre-register online and remain safely in their vehicles during the short interview/application process.
“We are optimistic that we’ll be able to fill our remaining holiday positions using this new model.”
Advance registration is recommended for both of the Drive-Up Job Fairs. Job seekers can register and complete an online application at CherryRepublic.com/Discover/Employment.
During the job fairs, prospective employees should pull into indicated visitor spots, remain in the vehicle and roll down the window. Masks are required.
According to the release, Cherry Republic is seeking to fill positions “in both Glen Arbor and Traverse City for holiday call center workers and retail ambassadors, as well front/back-of-house positions at its Cherry Public House restaurant. Additional pickers, packers, shippers and order processors are still needed at the company’s fulfillment centers in Empire and Traverse City.”
While these are mainly seasonal positions, Agruda said in the release that “growth opportunities exist within the company.”
For more information, email talent@cherryrepublic.com or call (231) 334-3150, extension 205.
Founded in 1989, Cherry Republic employs approximately 80 year-round workers and has retail stores in Glen Arbor, Traverse City, Charlevoix, Ann Arbor, Holland and Frankenmuth.
