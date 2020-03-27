TRAVERSE CITY — A vote is in progress that could reshape the future of the U.S. tart cherry industry.
The Cherry Industry Marketing Order, in place since 1997, has been renewed every six years by a vote of the nation’s tart cherry farmers.
Ballots this time around are due by Monday, March 30.
“The reason marketing orders were established was because if you have a crop that has big swings in production — like tart cherries do — you’ll have a lot of profit-taking in years when there’s a lot. So people will buy up all the production when it’s really cheap. And then the next year they won’t buy any,” said Cherry Industry Administrative Board Executive Director Mollie Woods.
But some farmers think the time has come to end the order.
“Quite honestly, it’s very hypocritical of the industry to try to fight imports when they’re restricting their own crop here,” said Tim Brian, president and CEO of Smeltzer Orchard Co. in Frankfort.
“Here you’ve got imports coming into the country, and you’re trying to restrict your own crop — that doesn’t make sense.”
The import issue
Imports from Turkey of dried tart cherries and tart cherry juice have been accelerating in recent years. Those imports led to an industry-led effort to enact import duties. But the U.S. International Trade Commission, despite support from Sen. Gary Peters and U.S. Rep. Jack Bergman, decided in January against imposing import duties.
So tart cherry imports from Turkey likely will keep flowing into the U.S. market. The law of supply and demand suggests that increased supplies of tart cherries will lead to lower prices.
“To me, this is the major problem,” said David Meister, owner of Apple Valley Orchards in Onekama. “That all the way back into 2007, certain people in the cherry industry became aware that Turkey was starting to import cherries (into the U.S.), and since that time forward ... we let that get out of hand.
“There’s the equivalent of about 285 million pounds of cherries brought in last year.”
Meister is “in favor of eliminating the market order — go to a free-market system. The strong survive, and if the weak can’t make it, the better growers are going to survive, and the better processors survive. That’s the American way. And not subsidize the market to the point where nobody makes any money, but we have twice the people produce the cherries.”
“The bottom line is, you’re going to survive if you do a good job. And if you don’t, you probably shouldn’t be in business,” said Meister, a cherry farmer since 1978.
How the marketing order came to be
“The federal marketing order was voted in by referendum of growers in 1996, and it became active in 1997,” said Woods.
The CIAB administers the order from it’s headquarters in DeWitt, Michigan.
There are about 400 tart cherry growers in the U.S. Michigan that produce the majority of U.S. tart cherries. Utah is No. 2 in production, followed by Washington, Wisconsin, New York, Oregon and Pennsylvania.
“Our order includes provisions for supply management,” Woods said, “and also we can use assessment monies to fund promotion and research for the industry. We’re the only organization in the U.S. that includes all growers and processors, and that means everybody participates.”
The board’s job is to help growers and processors maintain a consistent and predictable income despite the fact that growing conditions can vary from year to year.
“We do not try to control price,” said Woods. “That’s actually illegal. We can’t do that. That violates anti-trust regulations. That is a misconception in the order: That we are there to control price. We are there to manage supply, so that the result is orderly marketing.”
Changing marketplace
But other factors — like the increasing tide of imports from Turkey — have convinced some growers that it might be time to end the marketing order.
“We’re not for it,” said Smeltzer’s Brian. “The problem we have is with the restriction. The board is set up to restrict a certain portion of the crop from year to year. And most years there’s a restriction in place.”
That restriction on sales of domestic cherries, he believes, doesn’t make sense when imports are flooding the U.S. market.
“The larger players seem to be for the order,” said Brian. “It’s going to be interesting how the vote comes out. But I suspect it’ll probably pass. It has passed by a pretty good margin in prior referendum votes.”
Grower response
“I took almost all of my tart cherries out,” said Isaiah Wunsch, CEO of Wunsch Farms on Old Mission Peninsula. “It was kind of a no-brainer for us.”
“We kind of forecast the downturn in the tart cherry grower-level pricing — and the farm-level value of our fresh sweet cherries has been about 10 times higher than tart cherry pricing for the last four years,” he said.
“We’ve never gone through a long period of losses with sweet cherries in the past,” Wunsch said. “And we’ve had kind of a lost decade in the tart cherry industry.”
Over the last three years, he converted 120 acres from tart cherries to dark sweet cherries for the fresh market.
“We looked at how expensive real estate is on Old Mission, and how well we can grow other crops — and decided to just exit tart cherry production and move more toward fresh sweet cherries and fresh apples.”
Though he is sitting out this year’s vote on the marketing order, he is curious to see how it turns out.
“The growers who don’t own their own processing facilities are questioning whether the order works for them,” said Wunsch. “But it seems like a lot of the processors continue to see value in the order.”
Where things stand today
“In the last five years, we’ve had several things happen in the marketplace that have, I think, impacted (the marketing order’s) effectiveness,” said Woods.
“One is that our board has voted consistently to put more and more product on the market to try and compete with Turkey. The result has been that we’ve got an oversupply in the marketplace — and that gives growers lower prices.
“And (another) factor is that we’re seeing pretty significant change in consumer demand. Consumers aren’t demanding as much of what we produce. We still primarily produce frozen cherries ... and consumers are just eating less of (them).”
“We have seen demand for juice grow, and demand for dried (cherries) has been growing over time. We’re in a changed marketplace.”
Brian, the CEO of Smeltzer Orchards, mentioned that the preliminary 2019-2020 cherry marketing order (https://tinyurl.com/cherryorder) was published Monday in the Federal Register. It calls for a third of the tart cherry supply to be restricted.
He thinks the timing is unfortunate, that the industry is limiting cherry sales when overall food supplies potentially could be affected by the COVID-19 pandemic.
“Here we have a food crisis going on in the world,” said Brian, “and we’re restricting part of our crop.”
Brian didn’t want to guess how the CIAB referendum will turn out this week.
“The problem is, there are hundreds of growers in the U.S., but very few of them actually vote,” he said. “I don’t understand that — why growers don’t get more involved.”
