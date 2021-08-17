TRAVERSE CITY — Cherry Capital Airport handled 112,926 airline passengers in July. The number is 21.9 percent higher than the airport's previous monthly record, set in July 2019. The figure was 209.9 percent higher than in pandemic-stressed July 2020.
"Cherry Capital Airport has now recorded TWO record breaking months back-to-back June, 2021 and now July, 2021,” Airport Director Kevin Klein said in a release.
The airport serves 17 non-stop cities this summer, an increase of two non-stop routes over 2019. Several routes served by American Airlines, Delta Air Lines, and United Airlines also have increased seat capacities by flying larger aircraft in and out of Traverse City.
“This summer season is seeing an increase in travel to our region," Klein said. "The northern Michigan region boasts wide open spaces and recreational opportunities including hiking, biking, golf, and water sports; all of which are key ingredients lending to the growth of air travel. We are seeing visitors from every corner of the United States."
Cherry Capital Airport has operated passenger air service since 1938. It is today served by four premiere carriers: American, Delta, and United and Allegiant.
Visit TVCairport.com for flight information.
