TRAVERSE CITY — Commercial passenger traffic through Cherry Capital Airport set a record in 2021.
The airport handled 602,626 passengers during the year, about 20,000 more than the 579,712 that flowed through the jetways in its previous record year of 2019.
"Every airline impacted us by offering something new in 2021," said Cherry Capital Airport CEO Kevin Klein.
Allegiant began serving Traverse City in 2019. United increased the size of the aircraft it flies into and out of Traverse City to Denver and Chicago. American Airlines and Delta Air Lines recently added flights into and out of Traverse City. Together, the four airlines in 2021 offered non-stop flights to and from 17 destinations.
Klein attributed the passenger traffic increase in 2021 to two main factors: that added flight capacity, and the reality that people are seeking out natural places they can safely social distance during the pandemic.
"Over 2021, we saw a great response of people wanting to return to northern Michigan to be in the outdoor setting, to be able to social distance and take advantage of all our assets: the Sleeping Bear Dunes, the lakeshore, our wineries, our golf courses, our hiking trails, kayaking — I've heard so many different stories for out outdoors focus," Klein said.
Summertime drove much of the annual increase in air traffic. Five months — June through October — set passenger traffic records in 2021.
Leisure travel numbers across the country are on an upswing, fueled by pent-up demand. Klein said a consultant believes Cherry Capital, in terms of passenger traffic, will be among the nation's top 25 fastest-growing airports in the next five years.
"Clearly, Traverse City hasn't dwindled in popularity during COVID," said Traverse City Tourism CEO and President Trevor Tkach.
"I think a lot of people have chosen Traverse City as a safe, thoughtful place to still escape to because of our wide-open spaces. The reality is, the big cities, international travel, still is not open — or comfortable for a lot of travelers. We're the benefactors of that reality."
As economic effects of the COVID-19 pandemic begin to fade, leisure travel numbers are recovering faster than business travel, Klein said, partly because more people are able to work remotely, they can travel for fun and still do their job.
He expects business travel to rebound in 2022 and 2023.
Cherry Capital used 2021 to build for the future. It added new inline security screening equipment, new fiber for faster free internet, and a new jet bridge. In 2022, it will build an additional 424 auto parking lot spaces and add storage tanks that will store 40,000 gallons of jet fuel.
Cherry Capital Airport has offered passenger air service since 1938.
