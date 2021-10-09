By Nikki Rothwell
We are in a sweet spot for Michigan apples at this time of year, and our state’s growers produce many different varieties. Gala and Honeycrisp are two of our main varieties, and we grow some beauties. However, we still produce some of those older gems that have been used for many different purposes over the years. Here is a rundown of a few apple varieties you might come across in your travels this fall. No matter which variety you chose, we know you will not be disappointed with your Michigan apple!
Ambrosia: This variety hails from British Columbia where it was discovered as a chance seedling; they have only recently started to be grown in northern Michigan.
Braeburn: A later season variety that is grown primarily in more southerly regions of Michigan, this variety is very crisp with a sweet flavor that some say have hints of pear, nutmeg, and cinnamon.
Baldwin: A large, yellowish apple with red stripes. Sharp tasting, juicy, and highly regarded for its keeping quality; it has long been prized in hard cider production.
Cortland: An apple with snow-white flesh that has a slightly tart taste. Cortland apples are medium to large in size, and often rather flat in shape—often having a greenish blush. Excellent apple for eating, salads, and cheese boards as they will remain fairly white after they are cut.
Crispin (also know as mutsu): The mutsu was discovered in Japan in the 1930s, and the name was changed to Crispin when it was brought to the U.S. in the late 1940s. These fruits are big, very crisp and have a sweet, slightly tart flavor that has been described to have notes of honey.
Empire: This New York variety is a cross between McIntosh and red delicious. With its sweet-tart taste, Empires are excellent out-of-hand eating, salads as well as good for baking, pies, and sauce.
Everycrisp®: A relative newcomer to Michigan, it is a product of the Midwest Apple Improvement Association out of Ohio. Many Michigan grower are excited about this apple as it is firm, juicy, and sweet. Its parents are HoneyCrisp and Fuji, and we have growers throughout the region testing out this variety in their orchards as it ripens pretty late into the fall season.
Fuji: Although there are many strains of Fujis, our region mainly grows the early ripening strains as we have a shorter growing season than other apple growing regions in Michigan. These apples are sweet, mild, crisp, and juicy with a dense flesh. A yellow to golden background color is a good indicator as to when they are ready to eat.
Gala: One of the region’s most common varieties that we grow (and we grow them well). Galas are very sweet and have a rich full flavor and thin skin. Galas are best enjoyed for fresh eating, and because they are commonly on the smaller size, they are just the right size to tuck in a pocket. Galas are not recommended to be cooked as this process greatly reduces its unique aroma and texture.
Ginger Gold: This variety is a great late summer/early fall season apple variety. Ginger Golds are sweet, slightly tangy and juicy, and they are often seen as the harbinger of fall’s arrival. Fabulous for fresh eating.
Golden Delicious: Despite the name, this apple is not related to red delicious. Goldens are sweet and juicy with an irregular oval shape and bright yellow skin that will develop a nice pink ‘cheek’ with sunny and cool conditions in fall. This apple is delicate and bruises easily, so handle with care.
Granny Smith: This apple is a rare find here in Michigan — maybe a few are grown in the southern parts of the state. This variety needs fewer winter chilling units and a longer season to mature the fruit, so almost all of the Granny Smith apples found in the supermarket come from the Pacific Northwest.
Honeycrisp: Ask almost anyone about their favorite apple, and many will say the Honeycrisp. Produced from a cross of Macoun and honeygold, this apple from the University of Minnesota breeding program has gone on to revolutionize the way Americans think about apples. This apple was given a test designation in 1974 but was released in 1991 and has gone on the win the hearts of consumers with its sweetness, firmness and characteristic crunch and juiciness. This apple variety has larger cells than most apples, and this trait is associated with juiciness. In 2018, this apple broke into the top five apple varieties produced in the U.S. Best eaten out of hand with a napkin to wipe your chin. Our northern Michigan growers take advantage of our climate to grow some of the best Honeycrisp in the country.
IdaRed: This late-season apple is sweetly tart and juicy with a firm pale yellow green flesh that is sometimes tinted rosy pink. This apple is excellent for cooking, baking, pies, and makes a beautiful pink sauce when cooked with the skins attached.
Jonagold: This apple has fallen slightly from favor, but with new commercial ways to help it store longer, consumers should seek out the Jonagold. This variety is a cross between a Golden Delicious and Jonathan.
Jonathan: There are not many Jonathans grown in Michigan anymore, but it is still a favored, heirloom apple grown in the Northeast. It is medium in size, very round, bright red and striped with yellow. It has a tough but smooth skin and retains its flavor when cooked.
Macoun: This variety is hard to find because it is difficult to grow, but it is worth eating if you come across some this fall season. The skin is a dark red with a purplish flush, and the flesh is very firm, juicy, snow white with a sweet taste and a hint of berry. Since it is one of the parents of the darling Honeycrisp, it would be worth seeking them out to taste this fall.
McIntosh: Once the prized variety of northern Michigan growers (we could always color up the older strains with our cool climate compared to other regions), this variety is a classic and has white, tender, crisp flesh that is spicy and highly aromatic. Many consumers consider this apple variety to be the gateway to fall!
Northern Spy: A large, very late apple variety that is often used for pies, hence the saying “spies for pies.” Once a commonly grown variety in northern Michigan for the pie fill market, this variety is still grown but a bit tougher to find. It has tender crisp flesh that is creamy yellow and juicy.
Red Delicious: Large and long, red delicious have small knobs at the end of the apple opposite the stem. It is familiar for its dark red color and is sweet and very firm. Once the most commonly grown apple in the U.S., its popularity has dropped as other newer varieties have hit the markets.
Rome: A later season apple that is dark red in color with skin that commonly bleeds into the white flesh. Romes are one of the best apples for baking or frying and their flavor is enhanced with a touch of sugar or honey. They are a good choice for baked apples.
Rhode Island Greening: this medium-size, green apple has a sweet tart flavor that intensifies when cooked. This variety was extremely popular in the eastern U.S. for over 200 years, but now is typically regarded as an heirloom variety.
Zestar!®: This is an early season apple out of the University of Minnesota breeding program, the same folks that brought us Honeycrisp. This crisp apple has a sweet-tart taste with a touch of brown sugar. This apple ripens early, even in late August in warm years such as this one. It is starting to get a bit late for this variety, but a Zestar! is a treat if you can get your hands on one.
Nikki Rothwell is a Michigan State University Extension district horticulturalist.
and coordinator of the Northwest Michigan Horticultural Research Station.
