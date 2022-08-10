McLEAN, Virginia — A USA Today Readers’ Choice Award remains on the Traverse Wine Coast for a third consecutive year and on Old Mission Peninsula for a second.
Chateau Chantal on Old Mission Peninsula won the title of Best Winery Hotel in the country for a second consecutive season.
The Inn at Black Star Farms in Suttons Bay — which won the same contest in 2020 — finished second in 2022 and third in 2021.
“(It’s) a wonderful moment of recognition for us at Chateau Chantal to be listed among some of the best in the country, and a true honor for us Michigan companies to take the top 2,” Chateau Chantal CEO Marie-Chantal Dalese said in a release. “It’s a joy to share our local beauty and delicious wines, plus a well-deserved thank you to all our staff who work diligently to make this business thrive.”
Hotel Walloon, northeast of Boyne City in Walloon Lake, finished fourth in 2022, second in 2021 and fifth in 2020.
A panel of industry experts and 10Best editors selected 20 nominees in a number of wine-related categories, according to the USA Today website.
The top 10 winners were determined by popular vote. Readers could vote once per day online in a number of different categories, including Best Wine Hotel.
The description for Chateau Chantal highlighted the views from the inn at 15900 Rue de Vin.
“Chateau Chantal, located just north of Traverse City, Michigan, combines a vineyard and winery with a luxurious B&B lodging,” the entry said. “All suites and rooms have exceptional views of vineyards or Grand Traverse Bay, many with private patios or balconies, and many rooms include wet bars and whirlpool tubs.
“The inn’s amenities include fireplaces and sitting areas, plus an exceptional breakfast.”
The entry for the Inn at Black Star Farms, located just south of Suttons Bay at 10844 E. Revold Road, singled out its location.
“The Inn at Black Star Farms puts guests in the heart of the Traverse Wine Coast, with easy access to wineries and tasting rooms on the Old Mission and Leelanau Wine Trails,” the nominating entry said. “Each stay includes a daily breakfast, nightly hospitality hour with wine and small bites, a bottle of house wine and an exclusive barrel room tasting.”
Alll of the nominees can be seen at https://www.10best.com/awards/travel/best-winery-hotel/.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.