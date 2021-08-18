TRAVERSE CITY — There’s a new titlist in the USA Today Readers’ Choice Awards for the best Wine Country Hotel in the country.
But the award didn’t move far.
Chateau Chantal on Old Mission Peninsula in Traverse City was named the 2021 winner of USA Today’s annual 10 Best Readers’ Choice Awards.
The 2020 winner of the contest for the Best Wine Country Hotel — the Inn at Black Star Farms in Suttons Bay — finished third in this year’s competition.
Northern Michigan claimed the top three spots in the 2021 competition. Hotel Walloon, northeast of Boyne City in Walloon Lake, finished second.
“A wonderful moment of recognition for us at Chateau Chantal to be listed among some of the best in the country, and a true honor for us Michigan companies to take the top three,” Chateau Chantal CEO Marie-Chantal Dalese said in a release. “It’s a joy to share our local beauty and delicious wines, plus a well-deserved thank-you to all our staff who work diligently to make this business thrive.”
Readers could vote once per day online in a number of different categories. Voting concluded on Aug. 2.
The description for Chateau Chantal highlighted the views from the inn at 15900 Rue Devin.
“Chateau Chantal, located just north of Traverse City, combines a vineyard and winery with a luxurious B&B lodging,” the description read for the online contest. “All suites and rooms have exceptional views of vineyards or Grand Traverse Bay, many with private patios or balconies, and many rooms include wet bars and whirlpool tubs. The inn’s amenities include fireplaces and sitting areas, plus an exceptional breakfast.”
Hotel Walloon finished fifth in the 2020 contest and moved up three spots in 2021.
“This boutique hotel in northern Michigan features just 32 guest rooms in a lakeside setting that’ll make you feel like you’re stepping back into the early 20th century,” the description of Charlevoix County’s Hotel Walloon read. “Nearby Walloon Lake Winery is one of many options in the Petoskey Wine Region.”
The description for the Inn at Black Star Farms focused on its location.
“The Inn at Black Star Farms puts guests in the heart of the Traverse Wine Coast, with easy access to wineries and tasting rooms on the Old Mission and Leelanau Wine Trails,” the USA Today nomination read. “Each stay includes a daily breakfast, nightly hospitality hour with wine and small bites, a bottle of house wine and an exclusive barrel room tasting.”
Black Star Farms Managing Owner Sherri Campbell Fenton said the second straight nomination after winning the 2020 contest was a vindication.
“We are honored to be nominated again and humbled to be in the company of the other stunning properties in California, Oregon, New York, and Texas wine countries,” Campbell Fenton said in a release. “We have an incredibly dedicated and hard-working team at the Inn who have made guest satisfaction their No. 1 goal.
“This second nomination by our guests speaks highly to the experiences they are all a part of delivering.”
A pair of locations in Oregon rounded out the top five in the USA Today Readers’ Choice contest. Black Walnut Inn & Vineyard in Dundee finished fourth, one spot ahead of The Allison Inn & Spa in Newberg.
The complete list of winners in the USA Today Best Wine Country Hotel Readers’ Choice 2021 Award is available at https://www.10best.com/awards/travel/best-wine-country-hotel-2021/.
