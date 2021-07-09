CHARLEVOIX — Four Charlevoix County businesses received grants from the Regional Resiliency Program.
The Venture North Funding and Development administered program awarded $5,000 grants to F.O. Barden & Son, Inc., Boyne City; Charlevoix Pizza Company, LLC; Townhouse Bar of Charlevoix; and The Cantina, Charlevoix.
Businesses with nine or fewer employees were eligible for awards from the RRP.
“The struggles of small businesses throughout the pandemic have been heartbreaking,” Venture North President Laura Galbraith said in a release. “Many business owners have sacrificed their pay for months as sales evaporated and bills piled up. Even today, many businesses cannot find suppliers of the products they once sold.
“When you overlay the shortage of workers, during what is typically a peak for many of our businesses, we know that many small businesses have a difficult road ahead.”
Venture North has awarded more than $1 million in grants to more than 300 businesses through the 10-county Regional Resiliency Program, which began in May 2020. Funding comes from philanthropic donations or grants, including $450,000 from the Consumers Energy Foundation. The DTE Energy Foundation, Cherryland Electric Cooperative and other local and regional organizations have also contributed.
