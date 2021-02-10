TRAVERSE CITY — When the COVID-19 pandemic gives you restrictions, adapt and adjust.
When life gives you a big dough ball, make some square Detroit-style pizza with the sauce on top.
Charles & Reid Detroit Pizza continues to make the most of its opportunity at 113 E. State St., resurrecting the former site of Alley’s Market into a take-out restaurant, serving up square pizzas with tasty names like Pep In Yo’ Step, Magnum P.I.napple and Sooooo-eeeey!
The original vision for the restaurant in the alley between Front and State streets was as a small, sit-down eatery.
But that vision changed before opening day on the final weekend in May 2020.
“Our intent was to open Charles & Reid delicatessen, a quick turnover lunch spot with a small dinner menu,” said Dan Karabacz, who owns Charles & Reid with his wife, Kristin. “With the pandemic, it changed our whole business model. We’re adapting in it.
“COVID-19 has been helping us in a way. It’s given us slower time to adjust to our business needs and build at a slower pace.”
Without in-person dining, the couple put the emphasis on “the culinary aspect of pizza” in the restaurant’s double-decker Blodgett oven.
Charles & Reid Detroit Pizza has seven different pizzas in large (10 slices) and small (six slices) sizes on its menu, plus a build-your-own option that starts with Wisconsin brick cheese and red sauce “for the pizza artist within.” Gluten-free crust is available when in stock.
“Most people think of pizza as pizzas,” Dan Karabacz said. “We think of pizza as something cool you can put on top of it.”
Charles & Reid also offers bread sticks and cheese bread. There are also salads with an emphasis on items from Loma Farm and Lakeview Farm in Leelanau County.
Karabacz said Charles & Reid uses as many local products as possible, and Michigan products otherwise.
As Charles & Reid approaches one year in business, Dan Karabacz said the menu will expand to include a handful of sandwiches and specialty salads.
The original idea for the restaurant had it as more of a New York-style delicatessen with seating for 48. That has since been scaled back to the mid-20s.
“Until we’re 100 percent (capacity), that’s when we’ll have in-seat (dining),” he said. “We don’t know when that will happen.”
But since pizza is a great carry-out food, that’s what Charles & Reid has concentrated on during the pandemic. Customers are advised to allow 22 minutes for the pizza to be made by the staff.
“That is the main focus, creating gourmet pizzas with curbside options,” Dan Karabacz said. “Being able to be downtown and be curbside. People tell us the make and model of their car — that way they don’t have to call us. They’re in and out without getting out of their car.”
Charles & Reid is open 3-9 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday.
Hours changed from last summer’s 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. to adapt to demands as the couple and “right-hand man” Bobby Lee Hill found a rhythm in the kitchen.
Dan Karabacz was born in Detroit and raised in Gaylord. After attending Le Cordon Bleu Institute of Culinary Arts in Pittsburgh, he worked in Atlantic City casinos and hotels before moving to Colorado and working at Lucky Pie Pizza and Taphouse, where he met Kristin.
The couple moved to Frankfort in 2018 and worked at Birch & Maple for a year before moving to Traverse City in 2019. Dan Karabacz worked as a bartender at Little Fleet before being “in the right place at the right time” to open Charles & Reid.
While in Frankfort, Karabacz came up with the Charles & Reid name, first for a deli and then for pizza.
“I like to joke that’s the name of the two pigs that supply us with our bacon,” Dan Karabacz said. “But the truth is Charles is my best friend’s middle name and Reid is my middle name.”
