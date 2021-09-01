TRAVERSE CITY — A long-time Traverse City manufacturing company received a new logo to mark a recent ownership change on a sunny Monday morning.
Other than replacing the word Inc. with LLC, the differences in the logo were nearly imperceptible, right down to the circle inside of the ‘C’ at the end.
Century, Inc. — which manufactures specialty metal products for use in industries like aerospace, automotive and oil and gas — is housed in two buildings on either side of the end of West Aero-Park Court. Century Sun Metal Treating at 2411 W. Aero-Park Court is also part of the company, which has two distribution centers downstate, in Wixom and Coloma.
“You’re going to notice the new logo looks a lot like the old logo,” new Century, LLC president Tim Healy said before the new logo was unveiled in the cul-de-sac at the end of West Aero-Park Court. “The continuity of the logo is intentional.”
Run by George and later Bill Janis for 55 years, Century, LLC is now under the direction of the Dauch family, which purchased Century, Inc. in mid June.
The LLC replaces the Inc. in Century to reflect the new investors and new approach.
The late Richard E. Dauch co-founded American Axle & Manufacturing, Inc. in 1994 after retiring as an executive with Chrysler. His son, David C. Dauch, is chairman of the board and CEO of American Axle, He attended the event on behalf of the Dauch family, which includes his mother, Sandra, and Richard, CEO of Workhorse.
Richard Dauch will serve as the chairman of Century, LLC. David Dauch said his family plans to “invest in the business” and its 160 employees, more than half of whom watched the ribbon cutting.
“We’re going to honor the past, respect the past, but focus on the future,” David Dauch said.
U.S. Rep. Jack Bergman (R-Michigan), State Senator Wayne Schmidt (R-Traverse City) and Michigan Rep. John Roth (R-Traverse City) attended the Monday ceremony and gave brief remarks about the transition from the Janis family to the Dauch family. Also in attendance were Grand Traverse County commissioner Rob Hentschel and Traverse Connect personnel.
Bergman said the ownership change is a continued commitment to Century LLC.
“It’s a commitment of the family and the families,” Bergman said. “We’re transferring Century from one family to another.”
Roth and Schmidt said they are looking forward to seeing what Century LLC will become under the Dauch family, who are building upon the foundation built by the Janis famiy.
David Dauch said Century has been a leader in Traverse City and the greater northern Michigan manufacturing industry and now has the backing of a family “deeply rooted in manufacturing, especially U.S. manufacturing and Michigan manufacturing.”
“The company faces a very bright future,” David Dauch said, praising the “loyalty and commitment” of Century’s employees.
