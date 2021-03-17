From Staff Reports
MADISON, New Jersey — Century 21 Northland won the Art Bartlett 2100 Cup Award for 2021.
The 2100 Cup, named in honor of Century 21 founder Art Bartlett, is for a branch office within C21 that “earn the highest quality service ratings, go above and beyond and deliver 121% to clients and to their communities,” according to a release. The 2100 Cup began in 2000.
In the release, Century 21 Northland is Traverse City was honored for “several achievements over the past year.” Examples cited included:
- Leading in Quality Service Ratings with multiple office and individual recognitions
- Eight consecutive years of increased listings received per year
- Year-over-year increase in Adjusted Gross Commission and volume by 20% and sides by 6.6%
- Affiliated agent count growth by 25%
- Continued contributions to the community. Examples cited were participation in blood drives, highway clean ups, local parades, Big Brother/Big Sister programs, and other media programs and sponsorships
According to a release, award nominees were submitted to Century 21. Submissions were reviewed by a panel from the company headquarters in Madison, New Jersey.
According to the release, Century 21 has more than 145,000 independent sales people in about 13,000 offices in 86 countries.
