TRAVERSE CITY — Century 21 Northland expanded its territory by acquiring Century 21 Boardwalk.
The main Century 21 Boardwalk office was in Manistee, located at 113 Maple St. Boardwalk also had an office in Onekama at 4686 Main St.
The expansion means the 15-year-old Century 21 Northland now has 14 offices and 134 licensed realtors, according to a release from the real estate company.
Century 21 Boardwalk was founded in 2006 by Broker/Owner Suzanne Riley. After deciding she wanted to retire as both an owner and a Realtor, Riley approached Northland, according to Office Manager Judi Tousley.
The sale to broker/owners Brad Platt, Julia Lilley and Jason Kudary was a natural fit.
“Brad, Jason and Julia are non-competitive (selling) brokers who have proven success by continuously raising the bar for agent and staff performance, providing mentoring for all agents, and modeling good business practices,” Riley said in a release announcing the expansion. “When I gave thought to retirement and thoroughly enjoying the beautiful area where I live, it was an easy decision to visit with the Northland brokers.”
A total of eight Century 21 Boardwalk Realtors in the Manistee and Onekama offices now are part of Century 21 Northland.
With the addition of the offices in Manistee and Onekama, Century 21 Northland now has offices in Alpena, Elk Rapids, Empire, Frankfort, Gaylord, Gladwin, Grayling, Houghton Lake, Northport, Roscommon, Suttons Bay and TC. More information is available at www.c21northland.com or by calling (231) 929-7900.
Century 21 has more than 6,600 offices worldwide, according to a release.
