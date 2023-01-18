CEDAR — The iconic Cedar Tavern is on the market for $1.2 million.
Some prospective buyers have already been through the two-story, wood-sided building at 9039 S. Kasson St., according to Roger Stachnik who, along with wife Ellen, have run the tavern for “a long, long time.”
The tavern is listed with Janel and Taylor Brown Realtor who describe the place as “a go-to spot for locals and visitors alike. Under the same management for over 45 years, the Cedar Tavern is one of the most popular restaurants in Leelanau County.”
The sale would include the business and building, which boasts a large upstairs storage area in addition to the modern kitchen, dining area and bar on the main floor.
Ellen’s parents, the late Ron and Katherine “Joan” Alpers, bought the place in 1977 and she started working there in the 1980s. Roger came on board later, but the family reign will end when the tavern is sold.
Their only son is a concert cellist in San Francisco and “we want him to do his own thing,” Ellen Stachnik said.
“Tears will be shed, but it’s time.”
The tavern has undergone a facelift the past couple of years, with attractive brown “log” wood siding replacing the familiar green shingle-sided exterior. A patio was added after the smoking ban went into effect in the early 2010s.
And though Keno has replaced the pool tables, basketball machine and dart boards over the years, some things remain the same: a Polish reuben on the menu (a nod to the town’s heritage), the sign over the front entrance (“the best people in the world walk thru this door”) and, despite the craft beer boom, Bud Light on tap.
“We sell a lot of that, “ Roger Stachnik said.
Taco Tuesdays remain popular and Friday night is another busy night at the tavern. The clientele is a mixture of locals and tourists alike.
“We get people from Ohio, Indiana, Illinois, all over,” Roger Stachnik said.
“Cedar Tavern is such an important part of the community,” Greg Bunting, owner of Bunting’s Market right across from the tavern, said in reply to the Stachniks’ Facebook announcement, “Always fun. A great meeting place for locals and summer visitors alike. Ellen and Roger carried on a great tradition and made it what it is today.”
The Stachniks aren’t sure what’s next for them, but after guiding the tavern through the challenges of the pandemic and the economic fallout from that, now seems like a good time to let it go.
“Forty-five years is a long time,” Ellen Stachnik said. “It’s time.”
