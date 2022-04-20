COPEMISH — A renewable energy business is doing exactly that.
CBS Solar, located at 16880 Front St. in Copemish, maintained its status as a carbon neutral business. Since January 2021, CBS Solar has produced more energy than it consumed, according to a statement from the company.
“It’s a big deal that we practice what we preach,” CBS Solar Founder and President Allan O’Shea said in a release. “Between our on-site Solar Super Tracker and fixed solar arrays — and the conservation measures we’ve taken in our office and plant — we are able to sustain and exceed our own power needs.”
In addition to following its own philosophy, O’Shea said the commitment helps the company financially.
“Instead of a power bill every month, most months, we have a credit,” O’Shea said in the release. “That savings translates right to our bottom line.”
In addition to the array, CBS Solar put efforts into saving energy with high-efficiency, LED fixtures. CBS Solar also has a sustainability plan to save power by turning off lights and equipment when not in use.
O’Shea said it’s all about a mindset.
“We are committed to it in our daily lives and lifestyles as well,” he said in the release. “You will notice several hybrid or electric vehicles in our parking lot. We have three electric vehicle-charging stations as well as a station specifically for charging Teslas. Some of our employees have solar systems at their homes.”
O’Shea said other businesses can also became carbon neutral by “making it a part of your company culture.”
Short’s Brewing Company emphasized sustainability when it installed a solar system at its Elk Rapids facility in 2015. Short’s is able to generate an annual energy output that represents about 7% of their annual use, according to the release.
More information about CBS Solar is available at www.cbssolar.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.