TRAVERSE CITY — Ever since opening a restaurant in Manton in 2016, Larry Bunge has had an eye on the Chum’s Corner area.
Six years later and Bunge has cast his lot in Traverse City.
Cast Iron Kitchen will open its third location next month at 273 U.S. 31. Bunge executed the first of two five-year leases June 8 for the restaurant, most recently the home of McGee’s 31.
“We’re shooting for the first week of July,” Bunge said of the opening of the restaurant. “If everything goes correct.”
It will be a homecoming of sorts for Bunge, who grew up in Traverse City. It’s also an area Bunge’s late mother, Nancy Whaley, had coveted for a restaurant, especially since it was near her home on Silver Lake.
Whaley died May 31, 2020 after a 2½-year battle with cancer.
“There’s a gap there,” Bunge said. “A market for what we do.”
Bunge and Whaley both spent a lot of time working in restaurants. Bunge said he first started working in the restaurant business at the age of 14, a lot of it with the Flap Jack Shack Corporation.
Bunge and Whaley opened the Cast Iron Kitchen at 110 W. Main St. in Manton on Aug. 28, 2016.
Initially Bunge was going to help Whaley from time to time in the eatery nestled between a floral and a hardware store. That didn’t last long.
“It just got so busy that she needed help,” Bunge said. “It’s a good thing.”
Bunge later opened a second Cast Iron Kitchen at 621 S. Mitchell St. in Cadillac on June 28, 2021. The Cadillac restaurant is popularly known as the longtime location of the Ponderosa Steakhouse.
“We kind of followed the model that we know,” Bunge said of the two previous locations. “It just got more popular and more popular.”
What the Cast Iron Kitchen aims to serve up meals at a great price, Bunge said.
“We offer a very big menu: breakfast, lunch and dinner,” he said. “Our (emphasis) is we want to be affordable. Great food, but affordable for families.”
John McGee, Glen Harrington, Josh Vinocur and Fletcher Gross co-own McGee’s 31, Harrington’s By the Bay, Sorellina, Slate and McGee’s 72.
McGee said the restaurant that bears his name just north of Chum’s Corner has been temporarily closed since November 2021, as previously reported in the Record-Eagle.
Staffing some of the restaurants has been a problem post-pandemic, McGee said. Thus the lease to Bunge.
“It was a good opportunity for both parties at the time,” McGee said earlier this week. “They were looking for a location and staffing was difficult across the board. It was just a good opportunity for both groups.”
Bunge and McGee said the transition has been seamless.
“It should be good,” McGee said of Cast Iron Kitchen. “I wish them well. I’m doing everything I can to help them out.”
Bunge said Cast Iron Kitchen “still has some positions” to fill at the new location, which should eventually employ about 20 people to run the 140-seat restaurant. Bunge said Traverse City is “right in the middle” between the 80-seat Manton restaurant and the 246-seat eatery in Cadillac.
The Cast Iron Kitchen Traverse City will be open from 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. in July.
“We’re hoping by August we’ll be open for dinner,” Bunge said.
Bunge said the restaurant’s sunrise breakfast is a top seller.
“That’s a real popular one,” he said. “You get two eggs, hash browns or American fries, two pieces of meat and pancakes or toast for $7.99.
“You get a little bit of everything. It’s pretty much what I would get if I went out for breakfast.”
The Traverse City location does have something the Manton and Cadillac sites do not: A liquor license. But Bunge said Cast Iron Kitchen will always be a place that serves food.
“It’s still a family restaurant — first and foremost,” Bunge said.
As the opening draws near, so does Bunge’s anticipation.
“I’m excited about it; I’m looking forward to it,” he said. “When you open the doors for the first time, you never really know what to expect.
“You’re always a little nervous. But it usually turns out to be a fun time.”
It sounds like enough to make his mother proud.
“It was her dream and I’m keeping it going,” Bunge said.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.