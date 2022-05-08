TRAVERSE CITY — The call went out late last year on social media, then gained momentum in the first part of 2022.
Carter’s Compost needed a new home after 10 years in operation. Carter Schmidt, the person propelling the bicycle-powered, compost-collecting business, was ready to graduate from high school and ride off into his next adventure. What would happen to the 9,600-bucket pickups was in doubt.
“Are you an awesome kid/family who wants to take over Carter’s Compost next spring?” a Nov. 1, 2021, Facebook post read.
While she is no “kid” — and has a 3½-year-old son of her own — Megan Alexander answered the challenge and jumped into the seat.
With her family behind her, Alexander is the new owner of Carter’s Compost, continuing the composting company started in 2012 by Norte founder Ty Schmidt and his then 7-year-old son, Carter.
“I truly believe in making something better than the way you found it,” Alexander said of her decision to take the handlebars of the business. “The way that Ty and Carter started this with that kind of vision seems like a regression in the community ecology to just let that go away.
“Something just didn’t sit well with me.”
Alexander said she first started talking to the Schmidts about Carter’s Compost in March. The ownership change became official in April.
“I’ve been working with the Schmidts on all the details leading up to that,” Alexander said. “I first reached out to them in March to see if they had found someone.
“When we spoke it seemed to be a perfect fit. We moved forward pretty quickly from there.”
The Schmidts are just as excited as Alexander.
“That’s really cool,” said Carter Schmidt, who is about to embark on a Rotary Exchange Student program in Thailand. “It’s great. Before I thought that it was just going to die because I wasn’t around to keep it going.
“It’s cool to see what I started continue on.”
“We’re pumped about her taking over,” Ty Schmidt added. “She’ll do better than we did. She’s taking charge and has some great ideas. It’s fun to hand it off. There’s value in small-scale community composting.”
The first big change is the world headquarters of Carter’s Compost will move from the Schmidt home on Washington Street to behind the Grand Traverse Area Children’s Garden adjacent to the Traverse Area District Library on Woodmere Avenue.
“My wife (Johanna) is tired of compost piles in the backyard,” Ty Schmidt joked.
Three bins — each measuring 3 feet by 3 feet by 3 feet — were scheduled for Thursday installation. There will also be a mini display bin closer to the actual garden.
“This is a new location,” said Alexander, whose full-time job for the last 6½ years is in sales for Denver-headquartered Five x 5 Solutions. “I’m really excited.
“It’s a great opportunity to expand the educational resolve of Carter’s Compost. Ty and Carter were always good about that, but now we have a place for it.”
But most of the Carter’s Compost business will remain unchanged, especially for Alexander’s first season. The name will also remain.
“This year for me is all about learning the ropes and not making big changes,” she said. “I want to keep the program going. I know the community has been responsive and supportive of that.
“The point is it’s a great program and I’m honored to keep it going. I’m really excited to do that with a lot of help from my family and with a lot of help from my partner (Jack Davis).
“The impact Carter has had the last 10 years is pretty dramatic. We have to keep the train rolling.”
Carter’s Compost will continue as a $15 a month subscription service. Alexander said there were 40 subscribers at the end of last season and she’ll likely cap it at that the first year. Many of those 40 have returned in 2022.
“There are a couple of spots open, but we’re almost full,” said Alexander, who said people can check carterscompost.com or social media for updates and availability.
Sue Bauer, of Traverse City, who recalls joining Carter’s Compost in Year Two, is one of the returning subscribers to the service.
“It’s just such an easy thing to do and makes such a great impact environmentally,” Bauer said. “I was sad last year when I thought I wasn’t going to have Carter anymore.”
Subscribers receive a 5-gallon bucket to deposit kitchen scraps — the tops of strawberries, banana peels, coffee grounds, egg shells — and they are picked up weekly with a bicycle and trailer.
“We pick everything up, cart it to our piles, mix in with good yard waste,” Alexander said. “We’re balancing the nitrogen with the carbon so you have a nice pile that starts to decompose and evolve with the help of worms and heat. You end up with nutrient-rich soil.”
Subscribers are entitled to a 5-gallon bucket of compost at the end of the season. Some or all of this can also be donated to the Children’s Garden.
Ty Schmidt said the business has grown from those early years when he joked it should have been called Dad’s Compost. The father said he also saw his son develop business and social skills.
“I was heavily involved in the early days,” Ty Schmidt said. “When he got into high school he was doing it all himself.”
Alexander is the new face of Carter’s Compost. She said plans are to split the pickup routes over two days.
“Right now it’s just me,” said Alexander, who noted maximum capacity will see her toting more than 300 pounds of kitchen waste in a week.
Alexander said the bicycle route will also be used for her first Slush Cup in the fall. “This is training,” she said.
Even though she will be doing the bulk of the pickups, Alexander said her entire family is her support system. Her father, Steve Alexander, is the chief mechanic, especially after he retires from Boride Engineered Abrasives in June. Mother Margaret Alexander, who attended agricultural school, worked for Grand Traverse Pie Co.
Sister Sarah Alexander is a farmer while her other sibling, Claire Alexander, is a trained chef.
“It’s just kind of in our blood,” Megan Alexander said.
In the spirit of recycling, Megan Alexander noted some of the Carter’s Compost buckets over the years came from her parent’s workplaces.
“It’s full circle or a coming-back-to-you cycle,” she said. “You give us good stuff and we give you good stuff back.”
