TRAVERSE CITY — Traverse Bay Area Intermediate School District and Michigan Tech University approved a Memorandum of Understanding to further opportunities between the two organizations.
According to a release, officials from the TBAISD and the Houghton university solidified an agreement to "promote ongoing educational opportunities and career exploration for students enrolled in the Career-Tech Center's Manufacturing Technology Academy" earlier this month.
The agreement allows current and future MTA students to receive additional lectures, seminars and workshops from the Michigan Tech curriculum. It also provides a $1,000 annual renewable scholarship for students who complete two years of the MTA and enroll as first-year students at Michigan Tech.
The agreement formalizes a cooperation between TBAISD and Michigan Tech "to identify initiatives that expand student learning, exploration and apprentice programs in science, technology, engineering and mathematics (STEM) career paths."
“This partnership gives positive recognition to the value career and technical education provides to high school students and we are honored that Michigan Tech looks highly upon the quality of students they see coming from our Manufacturing Technology Academy,” TBAISD Assistant Superintendent of Career and Technical Education and Community Outreach said in the release.
MTA is an educational program within the TBAISD Career-Tech Center. MTA’s two-year curriculum includes instruction on subjects such as design, robotics and automation, quality assurance, manufacturing processes, electrical systems, project management and teamwork.
Michigan Tech, the Career-Tech Center and Newton's Road in Traverse City help provide STEM experiences through a Career Exploring Club for middle and high school students.
More information about MTA and the partnership with Michigan Tech is available from MTA instructor Debby Oliver at doliver@tbaisd.org.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.