ACME — Steel, thermoplastic and a compact electric drive unit took the stage Wednesday at the annual Center for Automotive Research Management Briefing Seminars at Grand Traverse Resort & Spa.
An hour-long session on engineering innovations highlighted developments in materials and design in the global mobility industry. Three presenters told the crowd about their research and development efforts.
ArcelorMittal’s new formulations of steel already are in vehicles worldwide. L&L Products’ composite structural component is in the 2021 Jeep Grand Cherokee. American Axle & Manufacturing’s integrated electric drive unit has the potential to power a sweeping cross-section of future vehicles.
American Axle & Manufacturing’s vice president of driveline product engineering, Craig Renneker, said the company’s new product is designed as an efficient, compact and affordable power source for vehicles of all sizes.
It can be scaled to power a tiny two-person car, a massive truck, or anything in between, he said. It incorporates a power inverter, an electric motor and gearing into a single drive unit that can be configured to power one wheel or an axle with two wheels. Multiple units can be built into a vehicle, to make a four-wheel-drive SUV, for example, he said.
Key to the unit’s efficiency is that it uses a single fluid to both lubricate and cool all the components, including the power inverter circuits. It was designed to minimize the number of gears immersed in oil.
“Gears churning in oil eat up power,” said Renneker.
Another key to the unit’s versatility is that electric motors can be scaled up in size to power larger vehicles. Internal combustion engines, he said, typically must be redesigned from the ground up when making big jumps in scale.
Hank Richardson, product engineering manager at L&L Products, told the crowd about his company’s development of a composite (part metal, part thermoplastic) under-car structural brace incorporated in the 2021 Jeep Grand Cherokee. Called a tunnel reinforcement, the component is designed specifically to help the vehicle pass a government crash test by transferring some of the crash energy to the opposite side of the car, helping keep the occupants protected.
Stellantis, the parent company of Jeep, previously had used a steel component. The replacement part L&L developed, Richardson said, functions just as well, is 40 percent lighter, 2.9 percent cheaper, and has a substantially lower initial tooling cost. It’s also designed so that workers on the assembly line can snap the part into place under the vehicle, then use both hands to bolt it on.
He said L&L envisions multiple potential uses for composite structural molded parts.
Shalaj Gupta, ArcelorMittal North America’s director of marketing and performance improvement, explained his company’s decades-long quest to create stronger formulations of steel.
Steel today can be made twice as strong as was possible a decade ago, he said, and multiple times stronger than was feasible 25 years ago. Stronger steel can be made thinner, which means a car can be lighter.
But the industry-wide push to make vehicles lighter weight is fading, he said. The push was driven primarily by emission control regulations. Lighter cars require less energy to move, which translates into less fuel being burned, which means fewer pollutants.
With the shift toward electric vehicles, from-the-car pollution is becoming less of an issue, reducing automakers’ focus on lighter vehicle weights.
“The pressure is off the tailpipe,” he said.
But automakers’ desire to save weight has not disappeared. The batteries required to power electric vehicles are heavy. Lighter construction materials can help offset that extra heft.
But the industry motivation to make cars lighter isn’t as important as it was a few years ago, according to Gupta. Automakers today feel a more pressing need to control costs to keep consumers happy. At the same time, they want to keep making better vehicles.
“The pressure to improve will never stop,” said Renneker.
