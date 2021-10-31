Its baack! Odds are you didn’t even realize it left.
The mid-size crossover Toyota Venza debuted in 2008, and enjoyed a successful launch but sales fell sharply until 2015 when the company pulled the plug.
For 2021, a re-engineered Venza is unveiled and has promise with sporty lines and an all-new look stem to stern.
There’s lots more goodies too including a standard hybrid powertrain on all models and all-wheel drive for improved traction. Toyota slots the Venza between its RAV4 and Highlander and competes well with Chevy Blazer and Honda Passport.
The all-new interior is Lexus-like with posh materials and a hushed ride most of the time. New front end and rear taillamp treatment makes the Venza a worthy alternative at an affordable price.
A four cylinder 2.5-liter gas engine is mated with three electric motors, one powering its rear wheels while the other two make nice with front wheels. Together they develop 219 horsepower. On our test track, the Venza clocked a zero to 60 mile per hour time of 7.4 seconds. Off the line acceleration is brisk before leveling off.
Available in three well equipped trim levels — LE, XLE and Limited — prices range from the mid-$30s to low $40s, a relative bargain compared with rivals offering less equipment.
Pros: Great fuel economy, smooth ride, quiet cabin
Cons: Limited rear cargo, rear headroom lacking, fussy infotainment
While it shares platforms with the RAV4, the Venza takes the upper hand in appearance with a rakish roofline, stylish creases and chrome trim while the RAV4 is more outdoorsy and upright.
All trims include Toyota’s safety features with pedestrian detection, automatic emergency braking, active lane control, automatic headlamps and adaptive cruise control.
Rectifying the old Venza’s poor fuel consumption, Toyota’s hybrid system delivers 39 miles per gallon in combined city/highway travel.
Interior refinements include an available Star Gaze fixed panoramic roof ($1,400) that allows you to stare at the heavens through clear or frost tinted glass with push button accuracy similar to transition lenses — think pricey Mercedes SL Class.
Our Limited tester ($43,100) also included an impressive lineup of equipment including a large 12.3-inch touchscreen, nine speaker JBL sound, digital rearview mirror that provides clear vision to the rear even with fully loaded rear cargo, heated, ventilated and stitched seating, faux leather, a 360-degree camera system projecting a top-down view — ideal for parking and a 10-inch color heads up display.
The good news here is you can order the base LE model well equipped for much less or the XLE with a few appealing options and come away with a good value.
With comparable warranty coverage to the competition, Toyota adds 2 year/25,000-mile complimentary maintenance. In addition, hybrid components are covered for 8 year/100,000 miles and the battery is warrantied for 10 years or 150,000 miles.
To further entice customers, the Venza received a five-star rating by the National Highway Traffic Safety rating and was selected a Top Safety Pick from the Insurance Institute for Highway Safety.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.