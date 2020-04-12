The 2020 Mazda 3 has been around the past 16 years as a compact car and is poised to do more this year with great curb appeal and an abundance of standard safety features. Add in top crash test ratings and consumers now have a viable reason to switch from Civic and Corolla.
Pros: Spirited four-cylinder, roomy interior, stylish looks
Cons: Dated infotainment system, trunk capacity, rivals get better mileage
Perhaps the best selling point of the Mazda 3 is its price tag. A fully loaded top of the line Premium trim has an MSRP of $31,056 in your driveway. That’s less than rivals and a fraction of a similarly equipped luxury sedan. Go figure.
Four trim levels are included in the 2020 lineup; base ($22,420); Select ($23,620); Preferred ($25,120 and Premium ($27,420). Each is a powered by a 2.5-liter, 4 cylinder non turbo engine mated with a six speed automatic transmission. The 3 is available as a hatchback or sedan.
In our independent testing from zero to 60 mph, the Mazda 3 with all-wheel-drive scored 7.1 seconds in Sport mode, about mid-range in its segment.
Behind the wheel, our Premium sedan test car looked and performed similar to a larger sedan in most situations although rear seat room is a bit cramped and its cargo room is on the smaller side compared with some rivals.
We found the sedan fun to drive tooling around town or on the open road. Acceleration was moderate in our passing maneuvers with ample power in merging lanes with a high confidence factor. Our test car was equipped with 18-inch alloys which accounted for some additional cabin noise at highway speeds.
Cruising at 70 miles per hour on interstates, the sedan recorded consistent miles per gallon of 28, the combined city/highway number in EPA testing but short of the 33 highway claim due in part to AWD.
Where the Mazda 3 shines is with its widened front grille, compressed headlamp assembly and sculptured side panels along with an elevated trunk lid. It has a sleek European look that catches the eye.
Inside the look is modern and comfortable with near form fitted seats that are multi-powered in upper trim levels along with lumbar support. An 8.8-inch color display is centered above the console and, while it shows off its linear size, the width seems out of proportion.
Available leather surfaces, heads-up windshield display, wireless charging pad, Bose premium sound, paddle shifters and foldable rear seats add to the fun factor.
Mazda’s standard safety suite brings a sense of security that rivals luxury car offerings.
In addition to adaptive cruise control with full stop and go, Mazda adds blind spot monitoring, rear cross traffic alert, city and smart brake support, tire pressure monitoring, lane departure warning and lane keep assist. Android Auto and Apple CarPlay are also standard this year.
As if all the above weren’t enough, Mazda tacks on G Vectoring Control Plus which applies light braking electronically to the outer wheels while coming out of a turn helping to restore linear movement.
What was reviewed:
2020 Mazda 3
Engine: Skyactive-G 2.5-liter four cylinder, 186 horsepower
EPA rated mileage: 25 city, 33 highway, 28 combined
Assembled: Final assembly of the Mazda 3 is at Mazda manufacturing facilities at Hofu, Japan; U.S./Canadian parts, 0 percent; major source of foreign parts, Japan, 80 percent. Country of origin — engine and transmission — Japan.
Crash test ratings: The Insurance Institute for Highway Safety (IIHS) awarded the Mazda 3 its highest safety rating of “Good” overall as well as with small and moderate frontal overlap, side impact, roof strength and head restraints and seats. IIHS also awarded the Mazda 3 a “Superior” rating for its standard crash mitigation system. The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) had not rated the Mazda 3 as of this writing.
Warranty: 3 year/36,000 mile bumper to bumper; 5 year/60,000 mile power train.
