The newly designed 2020 Nissan Versa makes its appearance with more value, features and safety gear than before and is no longer the least expensive car out there.
The latter distinction now belongs to the Chevy Spark at $13,220. Both are sub compacts however the Spark only seats four and its 98 horsepower is lacking.
Perhaps the biggest improvement Versa brings to the table is an updated interior and exterior lines that give it a needed boost with rivals. That plus the availability of high-tech features like adaptive cruise, rear automatic braking, blind spot and lane departure warning and high beam assist make it more attractive than others in this crowded segment.
Pros: Good value, standard equipment, trunk space
Cons: Pokey acceleration, sluggish infotainment features, cramped rear seat
The Versa is available in three trim levels – base S ($14,370); SV ($18,118) and top of the line SR ($18,701).
We recommend spending the extra coin for the SR since it adds 17-inch alloys, remote start, most of the above safety gear and updated interior features for a few bucks more.
The SR was our test car for a week, and it performed adequately however the small four cylinder is slow getting up to speed. Its transmission does help but optional power plants would be a big plus here.
Versa’s only engine is a 1.6 liter producing 122 horsepower and 114 lb.-ft torque delivered to a front wheel drive through a continuously variable transmission. The base sedan is equipped with a five-speed manual gearbox.
Around town acceleration is adequate however merging onto interstate ramps or passing is not the Versa’s strongpoint. Our independent testing from a dead stop to 60 miles per hour recorded more than 10 seconds.
The interior is dressed up compared with last year’s model. Stitched seats and dashboard are a nice touch and front seat head and legroom room is also a plus. While there are some padded surfaces, hard plastics are still present around door panels, console and dashboard.
We recommend springing for the Convenience package that includes heated front seats and adaptive cruise control for $300 and center armrest for $300.
Unless you are a connoisseur of gussied up ambient lighting inside and exterior ground lighting outside you can do without the $690 lighting package.
The Versa has fussy infotainment controls although it does connect with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto. Traditional navigation is not available.
We found the Versa delivers a compliant ride overall with little body roll in cornering and a quiet cabin except for engine noise when accelerating.
Fuel economy is a high point with the Versa with EPA tests in the 30s and 40s. We were able to achieve those results with careful driving.
Competition is keen in this class and includes the Kia Rio, Chevy Sonic, Hyundai Accent, Honda Fit, Ford Fiesta and Mitsubishi Mirage.
Where the Versa SR edges out the competition is with its lengthy list of standard equipment including hill start assist, traction control, timed defrost, seven-inch color touchscreen and body colored trunk lid spoiler.
