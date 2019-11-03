Like its namesake town tucked into Colorado’s Rocky Mountains, the new 2020 Telluride by Kia is rugged and adventurous. It seats seven or eight, has a powerful engine, posh interior and stylish lines. What more could a family want?
It’s longer, wider and taller than its smaller sibling Sorento and is just as much at home in the rugged terrain as a night on the town.
Pros: Room to stretch in all three rows, lots of standard safety equipment, affordable base trim
Cons: Just one powertrain, limited cabin storage, upper trim pricey
The Telluride was a big hit during test week attracting passersby in parking lots wanting to take a closer look while admiring its sleek curb appeal. One woman couldn’t wait to check out the sub floor storage compartments, great for smaller items in addition to its class-leading 21 cubic feet of cargo space, larger than Expedition, behind third row seats.
The closest large Kia model was the short lived Borrego that debuted in 2009 and was discontinued the same year for lack of market interest.
Available in four trim levels — LX, S, EX and SX, the base Telluride can be in your driveway for around $31,690. Kia classifies its Telluride as a mid-size SUV but it compares favorably with larger Volvo and Range Rover models.
We were impressed with the amount of standard safety equipment that includes rear blind spot, forward collision and lane departure warnings, lane following and lane keeping assists, rear cross traffic collision avoidance, reverse parking distance warning and adaptive cruise control.
The Telluride approaches self steering with available Highway Driving Assist on the EX and SX. It takes adaptive cruise to the next level with the ability to steer with GPS guidance data and a windshield camera. We liked the seamless feature although Kia cautions to keep a hand on the wheel.
With V6 power and eight speed transmission on all Tellurides, its drive is further enhanced with Comfort, Eco, Sport and Smart drive modes to alter throttle response, suspension and gearing. We recorded a flat seven seconds in multiple tests of zero to 60 miles per hour in Sport mode.
Active on demand all wheel drive splits power from full front wheel to 35 percent rear drive. An instrument panel graphic displays live torque variation. Off road outings are further enhanced with eight-inch ground clearance. Self leveling rear air suspension is also available.
Inside cabin treatment is top notch rivaling many luxury offerings for a lot less coin. Simulated wood trim and fabricated brushed metal adorn interior panels for an exquisite look and feel.
We think Kia has a hit on their hands with Telluride. It sporty looks, precise handling and quiet ride give it a one up over rivals’ Pilot, Highlander and Explorer. We suggest including the new Kia offering on your short list of test drives.
