There are some subtle changes in the re-defined 2024 Subaru Crosstrek lineup that will deepen your faith in this unique SUV.
We were able to get a pre-production Sport trim for a week of spirited driving. Well, sort of.
Don’t look for robust acceleration or serious off-road manners and you will not be disappointed.
That said, the third-generation sub-compact offers more tech features than its predecessor along with a stiffer chassis for an improved ride and more available features to gussy up the interior. The manual transmission has been dropped in the new model, but available paddle shifters simulate gearing up or down as part of the continuously variable tranny.
The Crosstrek is available in value packed Base, Sport, new Wilderness and Limited trims priced from the low $20s-30s including options.
Compared with rivals, it is the only model that comes standard with full time all-wheel drive — a must for northern climates and ideal for light off-road maneuvers. Base engine is a 152- horsepower 2.0-liter four cylinder. All others get a 182-horsepower, 2.5-liter four cylinder. Unfortunately, neither have turbo boost. The dead stop to 60 mph sprint is 9.1 seconds with the Base and 7.8 seconds with our Sport tester.
Our Crosstrek handled city driving with ease. Acceleration was smooth. Cornering was accomplished with little body roll. Brake function was adequate and suspension smoothed out most pavement imperfections.
In highway travel, the Sport got up to speed quickly and there was enough power to pass with confidence. Extra sound deadening material kept outside noise outside, however 18-inch all-season paws could be heard at higher speeds.
While no boulder climber, our Crosstrek handled dirt roads, climbed bunny hills, traveling through sand and mild water forging with 8.9 inches of ground clearance. It’s no Wrangler or Bronco, but the $20,000 less is appealing.
Our Sapphire Blue paint job was highlighted with attractive gold moldings front, rear and side for a sporty look. A re-designed blackened grille is centered on new LED headlight and fog lamp housings.
A Tesla like center mounted 11.6-inch vertical infotainment screen dominates the interior. Touch controls are easy to use and redundant knobs are appreciated. Subaru’s Eye-Sight safety system uses dual color cameras mounted on either side of the rear-view mirror to make split-second steering and braking adjustments to avoid a rear-end collision.
Leather seats are optional. Most trims feature an attractive patterned cloth insert with yellow stitching. Wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay are standard in upper trims as is a wireless phone charger.
The cargo room expands from 20 cubic feet with second row seats upright to 54 with seats folded. Our Sport trim was optioned with blind spot monitors, rear cross traffic alert, power moonroof and 10-way power driver’s seat with lumbar support for $1,920.
The Subaru Crosstrek should be on your short list of test drives in this segment.
