Cadillac’s two-year-old small SUV stands out in some unique ways that set it apart from the crowd. For starters, its interior has some features that remind us of the crest family heritage. And the rakish vertical front and rear lighting on the XT4 is a nice touch too.
It’s actually a bit larger inside than its sibling mid-size XT5 but sacrifices cargo room to make that leap. The turbo 4 cylinder powers the crossover adequately but this is no speedster.
Pros: Cadillac styling, infotainment system, comfortable seating
Cons: Smallish cargo area, lots of safety gear optional, pricey options
The X4 is available in three trim levels; Luxury ($36,690), Premium ($40,790) and Sport ($40,790). You read correctly. The Premium and Sport are the same price and, while all include basic features, optional equipment can tack on thousands quickly.
Powering all three is a turbocharged four cylinder mated with a nine speed automatic transmission that shifts smoothly in city driving but lacks the gusto found on rivals. Our independent testing from a dead stop to 60 miles per hour clocked a 7.9 second time.
All wheel drive is available for an extra $2,500
Expect to see a lot more small and mid-size SUVs since domestic sedan production has dwindled in favor of the more popular crossover models. Other Cadillac’s recently introduced include the mid-size XT5 and three row XT 6, each sharing the Crossover Touring nameplate.
We found cabin room in our Sport tester to be on par with rivals’ BMW X3, Volvo XC60 and the new Audi Q3 although some offer more cargo space. Power bolster adjustments with screen prompts are available for the driver and front passenger seats, a nice touch often found in expensive German imports.
The XT4 gets high marks for curb appeal and its available 20 inch alloys make a nice statement. Kudos are in order for its infotainment system featuring a rotary dial controller and functional eight-inch touchscreen. The system is also compatible with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto provided you have a Smartphone.
On the safety front, the XT4 includes emergency braking, forward collision alert, front pedestrian braking, lane change, side blind zone and rear cross traffic alerts — all standard. If you want adaptive cruise control, enhanced braking, reverse automatic braking, auto high beams and lane keep assist with lane departure warning they are available as part of a $1,570 option package.
The XT4 offers a smooth ride but pavement imperfections are felt in the cabin along with road and engine noise under acceleration. Downshifts are relatively smooth but under power while passing there is some hesitation while it finds the right gear.
Oversteering and understeering characteristics also took their toll with the front wheel drive configuration on our tester which makes a case for adding all-wheel-drive for added stability.
Fuel economy is a bright spot with the XT4. In 247 highway miles we were able to best the EPA’s 30 miles per gallon estimate recording 31.8 mpg. In combined city/highway travel, estimated at 26 in EPA tests, we clocked one mpg better.
