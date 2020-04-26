While it is a throwback to the 70s, the Dodge Challenger has kept its muscle in the game today.
Make no mistake though. This nostalgic set of wheels is around because it consistently sells more than 60,000 yearly and can be had for a reasonable amount of coin — well, sort of, depending on how much muscle you want to flex.
We tested the R/T Scat Pack Wide Body, second only to the phenomenal Hellcat with its available 840-horsepower HEMI Demon V8.
We didn’t feel left out though, with the Scat Pack’s 485-horsepower Hemi V8 that comes to life with a throaty exhaust note that turns to growls before leaving the neighborhood. (My neighbors told me that.)
Pros: Stellar looks, awesome performance, affordable
Cons: Cramped back seat, rear visibility, feels large within lane markings
No need to stomp on the gas to feel the exhilarating power. A gentle tap produces a brisk launch.
The 20-inch paws’ grip is enhanced with all-speed traction control and just to keep you aware of this car’s ability, its 180-ph speedometer is at the ready.
And that’s the beauty of the Challenger in today’s market.
New technology is added each year to keep up with the market although there are few rivals in this category.
Its sibling Charger is the same car with four doors while sharing power, pricing and cabin amenities.
Both are produced by Fiat Chrysler (FIA) in Michigan.
New this year are nine wheel designs, exterior badges, more paint colors to choose from and a limited production 50th anniversary edition with black exterior panels, special hood treatment and interior amenities.
While the Challenger can be put through its paces with little effort, we found the coupe can also double as a refined road car getting around 25 miles per gallon highway. It offered a compliant ride with heavy duty braking, excellent suspension and steering capabilities.
The Challenger’s eight-speed automatic transmission matches stick-shift precision, some would say better than the manual, with lightning quick downshifts and rapid fire upshifts.
The Challenger is offered in eight trim levels ranging in base price from around $25,000 to $75,000. Wide body panels add $6,000 to each. Our Scat Pack ran $54,210.
The base SXT, SXT AWD, GT and GT AWD trims are V6 powered and deliver OK performance while the RT and R/T Scat Pack add thrilling V8 power.
The SRT Hellcat and SRT Hellcat Redeye add larger Brembo brakes, an intercooler, high performance exhaust, hydraulic sport steering, competition suspension and adaptive dampers for an all-out driving experience with supercharged V8s.
In case you are curious about its name, one source claims it combines “Scat” defined as quick moving and “Pack” traced to 50s Rat Pack members’ Peter Lawford, Frank Sinatra, Dean Martin, Sammy Davis Jr. and Joey Bishop. Go figure.
If there is a downside to all this, it would be the Challenger’s dated cabin although FIA has done a credible job of integrating today’s technologies including adaptive cruise, blind spot and rear cross traffic alert systems.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.