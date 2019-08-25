With a sleek exterior refresh, the new Hyundai Elantra has transformed itself from a vanilla wrapper to a stylish compact sedan. This segment is hotly contested and rivals are quick to move equipment packages and technology advancements to the forefront. Elantra is no exception.
Pros: Inexpensive, great fuel economy, smooth ride
Cons: Cramped back seat, sluggish acceleration, modest interior
Elantra is available in six trim levels: SE ($17,985), SEL, Value Edition, Eco, Sport and Limited ($22,600). Our Limited tester came loaded at $26,960 including full navigation, forward collision avoidance and an eight-inch touchscreen.
Most exterior panels have been reshaped including the front end, quarter panels, hood, rear bumper and available 17-inch alloys to set off the new look. C pillars slope rearward and add to the rakish look however they also diminish rear visibility.
Three engine choices are available starting with a base 2.0-liter inline four cylinder, the only powerplant for the SE, SEL, Value Edition and Limited — each mated with an available six-speed automatic or manual.
We’re not certain why Hyundai chose to offer such a lackluster engine for the majority of its Elantra lineup. Its performance is okay around town but our tests found it lacks aggressiveness on the open road. Our independent testing of the zero to 60 mile per hour sprint recorded a pokey 10.6 seconds, behind most rivals.
For more oomph, the Eco trim gets a turbo-charged 1.4-liter providing more power to its front wheels through a seven-speed automatic transmission. And the Sport trim has a 1.6-liter turbocharged engine developing near 200 lbs-ft. of torque with either a six speed manual or seven speed automatic.
The Limited is draped in leather and belts out tunes through an eight-speaker Infinity sound system. Seating is comfortable up front although additional bolstering would help. A sliding armrest provides driver with an adjustable balanced fit, side to side. Add in Apple Car Play, Android Auto and a wireless charging pad for connectivity and the Elantra becomes more attractive.
While dated, the Elantra’s interior is functional with lots of buttons and dials that are intuitively placed for driver ease. Pertinent information including wheel specific tire pressure is displayed in an available center cluster.
The Elantra is city-friendly with a short turning radius, ease of parallel parking and a quiet cabin with nearly firm suspension to absorb those annoying bumps in the road. Once up to speed in highway conditions, the Elantra can hold its own without taxing the engine.
Problems surface when quick passing is required though and we found it best to stay in place. Overall our Limited delivered a compliant ride with precise steering, firm braking and a smooth ride. Safety gear is abundant with blind spot monitors, lane departure warning, collision avoidance with pedestrian detection, rear cross traffic alert and brake assist.
With its added safety and extended warranty, the Elantra is in the running behind industry leaders’ Toyota Corolla and Honda Civic. Other rivals include Mazda 3, Nissan Sentra, VW Golf and Ford Focus.
