Subaru is shuffling the deck with the Impreza, making some drastic changes with its 30-year-old platform, dropping the sedan and bringing back its hot hatch RS trim. There’s more. The 2024 sixth generation model eliminates the five-speed manual gearbox — cheers and jeers, replacing it with a continuously variable transmission.
Company officials say the hatch styles have accounted for nearly 75% of sales recently leaving the sedan out to pasture.
We snagged a 2024 RS, one of three trim levels now offered for a week of exhilarating testing. Base and Sport trims round out next year’s models.
At a time when new car prices are soaring in the $30,000s, $40,000s and higher, the Impreza bucks the trend with prices between $24,000 to $31,000 fully loaded for a five-door hatchback including all-wheel-drive.
Two engines are available — a base 2.0-liter four-cylinder producing 152 horsepower and a 2.5-liter cranking 182 ponies for the RS — although neither is turbocharged. Each compares favorably with competitors’ Honda Civic and Mazda 3 although the former has a turbo upgrade.
While the base is on the pokey side off the line, the RS has a simulated eight-speed manual shifter on the center console and steering wheel paddle shifters increasing its fun factor.
Our tester also included sport-tuned suspension, heavy duty brakes and 18-inch sport type dark gray alloys. There was road noise at highway speeds from the larger paws, but the Impreza has a sound insulating windshield and other deadening material to minimize the sound. The new suspension smooths over most pavement imperfections.
We were impressed with Impreza’s cornering abilities with little body roll. Acceleration in the RS is smooth and spirited, not quick but the $15-20,000 savings over higher end rivals is sure to bring a smile along with 29 average miles per gallon.
Engineers were quick to point out the new Impreza was designed with a stiffer chassis using higher strength steel to improve ride quality while reducing vibration. Dual-pinion electronic power steering is also new this year. Borrowed from the WRX, it allows for more direct and natural steering feel with greater responsiveness.
There are some subtle exterior changes up front with a larger frameless black grille that blends directly with the hood, front bumper and side trim for a clean look. Rear taillights, hatch and bumper have also been modified.
The cabin seats on the RS are draped in black cloth with sporty red bolstering all around. A Harmon Kardon premium sound system
A larger 11.6-inch infotainment screen is new for 2024 as are wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, wireless phone charger, front and rear cupholders (doors and armrest), full LED lighting and USB-A and USB-C charge ports. A full suite of safety and driver-assisted features are included in every Impreza.
We were also treated with an available RS $2,070 option package including a 10-way power driver’s seat with lumbar support, power moonroof and Harman Kardon 10-speaker system with 432-watt amplifier bringing our tester to $31,045 including freight.
We’d recommend shopping the Honda and Mazda rivals mentioned above before making your choice. They each have standout qualities for consideration.
